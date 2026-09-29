Diddy’s Lawyers Want to Hold His Case Files Amid Fee Dispute

Sher Tremonte LLP wants out of another Sean Combs lawsuit and seeks permission to retain his files while the two sides battle over legal bills.

Sean Diddy Combs – via AI

*Sean “Diddy” Combs faces another split with his civil attorneys as Sher Tremonte LLP seeks to withdraw from a second federal case. The firm also wants a retaining lien that could allow it to hold Combs’ case files while disputed fees remain unpaid.

The latest request involves producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Combs, according to AllHipHop.

Firm Alleges Months Of Unpaid Bills

Attorney Michael Tremonte alleges Combs owes a substantial balance for legal services, costs and expenses. The filing does not publicly identify the amount the firm says Combs owes.

“Mr. Combs has not paid Sher Tremonte anything for over six months,” Tremonte said. He added that Combs’ last payment covered fees and expenses incurred in late 2025.

Tremonte also alleges communication between Combs and the firm has deteriorated. He said Combs has avoided “timely, substantive, and direct communications about his cases for over four months.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

The firm says it warned Combs on Sept. 3 and Sept. 11 that it planned to withdraw. According to the filing, his power of attorney also received email notifications.

Sher Tremonte wants more than permission to leave the case. The firm also seeks a retaining lien covering Combs’ files while the disagreement over its legal bills continues.

If granted, the request could allow Sher Tremonte to retain certain case materials until the fee dispute gets resolved. The judge must decide whether to approve the firm’s request.

Diddy Previously Disputed The Billing

The Jones filing marks another front in the deteriorating attorney-client relationship. Sher Tremonte recently sought to leave Combs’ separate defamation lawsuit against Nexstar Media, Ariel Mitchell and Courtney Burgess.

That case produced similar allegations involving unpaid fees and communication problems. Combs, however, has publicly disputed the firm’s description of their financial disagreement.

As EURweb previously reported, Combs accused the attorneys of charging him for work he never approved.

“I made the decision to switch lawyers because I won’t let anyone take advantage of me by overcharging me and running up bills that were never approved,” Combs said.

“This is strictly a business matter, and any talk about unpaid fees is just part of our dispute over those unapproved charges.”

Combs’ response came during the earlier dispute, while Sher Tremonte maintains that significant legal bills remain unpaid. Neither side’s characterization alone resolves what Combs ultimately owes the firm.

The judge handling the Jones litigation must now consider Sher Tremonte’s withdrawal request and proposed lien. The decision could determine how the disputed case files are handled as Combs seeks representation going forward.

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