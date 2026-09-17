Diddy Says Lawyers Tried to ‘Take Advantage’ of Him Amid $100M Case

Sean 'Diddy' Combs disputes claims of unpaid legal bills, saying he changed attorneys after questioning charges he says were never approved.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Sean “Diddy” Combs is pushing back after three attorneys asked a federal judge for permission to stop representing him in a $100 million defamation lawsuit.

Lawyers Michael Tremonte, Erica Wolff and Katie Renzler of Sher Tremonte LLP filed a motion seeking to withdraw from the case. The attorneys claim Combs owes a substantial balance for legal fees, costs and expenses. They also say he has paid nothing for more than six months, Yahoo News reported.

The firm alleges Combs has not participated in substantive, direct discussions about his cases for more than four months. Combs tells a very different story,

“I made the decision to switch lawyers because I won’t let anyone take advantage of me by overcharging me and running up bills that were never approved,” Combs said. “This is strictly a business matter, and any talk about unpaid fees is just part of our dispute over those unapproved charges.”

Tremonte rejected Combs’ overcharging claim, calling the allegation false.

Sean Diddy Combs (Willy Sanjuan-Invision-Willy Sanjuan-Invision-AP via CNN Newsource)

Lawyers Cite a Breakdown With Diddy

The legal team represents Combs in his case against Courtney Burgess, attorney Ariel Mitchell and Nexstar Media, which operates NewsNation. Combs originally filed the lawsuit in January 2025 after Burgess made allegations involving purported videos featuring the music mogul. Diddy accused the defendants of spreading false claims that damaged his reputation.

EURweb previously reported that Combs initially sought $50 million in damages. The demand later increased to $100 million. Now, the dispute with his attorneys creates another complication in that legal fight.

The lawyers maintain that unpaid bills and communication problems have made continued representation difficult. Combs claims that he initiated the change because he disputed their billing practices.

A judge must approve the attorneys’ request to withdraw.

The disagreement also comes while Combs remains incarcerated following his federal criminal case. A jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Jurors acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges. He received a 50-month federal prison sentence.

For now, both sides agree on one thing: their attorney-client relationship has reached its end. They strongly disagree about what caused it.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Chris Brown Blasts Venton Jones After Rep Apologizes for Honoring Him

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.