Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Smith Faces Sexual Assault Lawsuit Over Alleged Arizona Encounter

An Arizona woman alleges the singer assaulted her after an Instagram exchange led to a private meeting at a Maricopa County residence.

Spectacular Smith/YouTube screenshot

*Pretty Ricky founding member Spectacular Smith is facing a civil lawsuit from an Arizona woman who accuses him of sexual assault and battery during an encounter last year.

Alexis Dieng filed the complaint in August, alleging Smith initially contacted her on Instagram in October 2025 asking for restaurant recommendations. What began as an online exchange eventually led to plans to meet in person, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

Dieng alleges Smith initially gave her one meeting location before changing it to a residence in Maricopa County, Arizona. She says she arrived there alone around 10:30 p.m. the following night. The lawsuit alleges Smith initiated physical contact and then had sexual intercourse with Dieng without her consent.

Dieng further accuses him of placing his hands around her neck and applying pressure that restricted her breathing.

Spectacular Smith/Getty

She also claims Smith recorded all or part of the alleged encounter without her knowledge or consent.

“We plan to seek justice for our client,” Dieng’s attorney, Benjamin Taylor, told TMZ.

The accusations are part of a civil lawsuit and have not been proven in court.

Smith rose to prominence as a founding member of Miami R&B and hip-hop group Pretty Ricky, known for mid-2000s hits including “Grind With Me” and “Your Body.” He later moved into entrepreneurship and founded the social media company Adwizar. EURweb previously covered Smith’s business perspective during the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture.

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