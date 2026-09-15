Blaze Pizza Marks 15 Years With $6.85 Birthday Deal on Sept. 15

Blaze Rewards members can score an 11-inch, two-topping pizza for $6.85 on Sept. 15, but the birthday offer comes with a few rules.

*Blaze Pizza is turning 15, and the fast-casual pizza chain is celebrating today, Sept. 15, with a one-day deal that drops the price of an 11-inch, two-topping pizza to just $6.85 for Blaze Rewards members.

The birthday promotion is available at participating locations and is strictly a digital deal. Customers must order through the Blaze Pizza app or BlazePizza.com and enter promo code BLAZEBDAY at checkout.

Customers must log into their Blaze Rewards account to receive the discounted price. Those who aren’t members can sign up through the app or Blaze Pizza’s website before ordering.

How To Get The $6.85 Pizza Deal

To redeem the offer, Blaze Rewards members should add an eligible 11-inch, two-topping pizza to their digital order and apply BLAZEBDAY at checkout.

The deal is limited to one discounted pizza per order and is not available for purchases made inside restaurants, catering orders or orders placed through third-party delivery services.

Customers looking to upgrade their crust should also pay attention to the fine print. Gluten-Free Dough, Cauliflower Crust and High-Rise Dough are excluded from the base promotional price and are subject to additional charges. Taxes, service charges and other applicable fees may also be added.

The promotion excludes Blaze locations in Canada, stadiums and airports, along with Disney Springs and locations at UCLA, George Mason University and Tarleton State.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Marks 15 Years In The Pizza Business

The $6.85 promotion commemorates Blaze Pizza’s founding in 2011 and gives the company a chance to thank customers who have supported the brand over the past decade and a half.

“Blaze began with a bold idea about how pizza could be made and experienced, and our guests have fueled that idea every step of the way,” Blaze Pizza CEO John Owen said in the company’s announcement.

“Our birthday is a chance to thank the Blaze community with an exceptional value and invite everyone to celebrate with a pizza made exactly the way they want it.”

Blaze built its fast-casual concept around customizable pizzas that customers can personalize with their preferred toppings before the pizzas are fast-fire’d. The Atlanta-headquartered company says it now has more than 250 restaurants across more than 30 states and three countries.

Another Big Pizza Promotion From Blaze

The birthday special continues a year of promotions and limited-time offerings from the chain.

In March, EURweb reported on Blaze Pizza’s annual Pi Day promotion, which allowed customers to purchase an 11-inch pizza and get a second pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14 at participating locations.

Blaze also introduced its limited-time Italian Escape menu this spring, featuring prosciutto-focused offerings made in collaboration with Volpi Foods. Earlier in the year, the chain rolled out its Protein-zza, a high-protein pizza featuring cauliflower crust, grilled chicken and other toppings.

This time, however, customers don’t have weeks to decide whether they want in. The 15th birthday promotion lasts only through Sept. 15.

For Blaze Rewards members who were already considering pizza today, that means the key details are simple: order digitally, choose an eligible 11-inch pizza with two toppings, enter BLAZEBDAY, and make sure the Rewards account is logged in before checkout.

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