Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Draws $70K in Donations After Mistrial

Supporters are raising money for the unidentified juror as fellow panelists publicly challenge how he handled the high-profile deliberations.

*The unidentified juror whose lone vote prevented a verdict in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial is now receiving tens of thousands of dollars from supporters, adding another unexpected chapter to a case already marked by an extraordinary jury split.

A crowdfunding campaign created in support of the holdout had collected more than $70,000 toward a $100,000 goal by Sunday afternoon, TMZ reported. Organizers said donations would help cover expenses including security, legal representation, and lost wages if the juror faces repercussions after the mistrial.

The fundraising comes as the juror faces sharp criticism from several people who deliberated alongside him — and new scrutiny over allegations from his past.

One Juror Stopped An 11-1 Decision

Clancy, a 36-year-old former labor and delivery nurse, was tried in Massachusetts in the 2023 deaths of her three children: Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months.

Clancy did not dispute killing the children. The central question at trial was whether she was criminally responsible. Her defense maintained that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, while prosecutors argued that she understood her actions and acted deliberately.

After seven days and more than 38 hours of deliberations, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision.

Eleven jurors were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, while one man refused to join them. Judge William Sullivan ultimately declared a mistrial.

The holdout has not publicly explained his reasoning, and his identity remains under seal.

Child killer Lindsay Clancy/screenshot

Fellow Jurors Describe A Fractured Deliberation

What happened inside the jury room has since become almost as closely watched as the trial itself.

Three jurors told NBC10 Boston that the holdout acknowledged having reasonable doubt but still refused to vote for a finding of not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

Foreperson Ronni Carlson recalled believing the jury had finally reached agreement after hearing him acknowledge that doubt.

“He admitted he had reasonable doubt,” Carlson said. “I started filling out the forms, I was so excited.”

But she said the juror then maintained that he still would not vote for Clancy to be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Associated Press reported that jurors sent three notes to the judge saying they could not reach a unanimous decision. Carlson also complained to the court that one juror was not following instructions concerning reasonable doubt.

Sullivan questioned jurors, repeated his instructions and sent them back to continue deliberating before eventually declaring the mistrial.

Gayle King is visibly shocked to find out that the holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial was a black man.



The man was the only black person on the jury.



“Woah. I have to sit with that for a second.” pic.twitter.com/bt5JuliSQ1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 11, 2026

Fundraiser Backs The Man Other Jurors Criticized

Against that backdrop, the fundraising campaign presents a dramatically different view of the holdout.

The campaign defends his decision and disputes the mental-health case Clancy’s defense presented. Organizers argue that the juror should be supported rather than punished for refusing to change his position.

That message has clearly found an audience. The campaign’s rapid climb past $70,000 shows that the disagreement surrounding the verdict has extended far beyond the jury room.

The fundraiser does not change the legal status of the case or establish that the juror acted improperly. It does, however, illustrate how deeply divided public responses to the trial have become.

New Questions Surface About Juror’s Background

The fundraising push also follows investigative reporting about the holdout’s personal history.

NBC10 Boston Investigators reported that court documents show he faced a criminal assault charge involving his then-wife in 2021. That charge was later dismissed.

The outlet also reported that his nephew obtained a restraining order against him last year and that the order remained active during the Clancy trial. NBC10 Boston additionally found an eviction case involving more than $12,000 in unpaid rent.

Those findings do not establish that the juror was legally unqualified to serve. Critically, his juror questionnaire is not public, so NBC10 Boston said it could not determine how he answered questions concerning previous arrests, criminal charges or court orders.

Meanwhile, Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, has filed a renewed motion asking the court for a required finding of not guilty, an effort that could prevent another trial.

For now, the same anonymous juror who left the courtroom without joining the other 11 has become a figure in a much larger debate. While former fellow jurors question what happened during deliberations, strangers are opening their wallets to support the man whose refusal to budge ensured the case ended without a verdict.

Room full of women on the Oprah show starts cheering after a doctor says that black female child murderers need to be supported too, not just the white child murderers like Lindsay Clancy.



"I want us to have the same passion for [female child murderers] who don't look like… pic.twitter.com/VbaQfq9BYi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2026

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Lindsay Clancy Juror Reveals How Black Holdout Shifted on Murder

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