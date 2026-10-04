Chris Rock Regrets Not Helping Wrongfully Convicted Friend’s Brother | WATCH

The comedian says he had the money to help Roger Logan fight a wrongful murder conviction but refused requests to pay for a lawyer — a decision that still haunts him.

Chris Rock says his decision not to help finance Roger Logan’s legal fight still troubles him – via eurAI

*Chris Rock is opening up about a decision he still struggles with: refusing to pay legal fees for Roger Logan, the brother of one of his best friends, who ultimately spent 17 years behind bars before his murder conviction was overturned.

During an October 3 appearance on The New York Times’ “The Interview” podcast, Rock recalled growing up near Logan in Brooklyn and said Logan’s brother repeatedly pleaded with him to hire a lawyer, according to a video excerpt of the interview.

Rock had the financial means, but he didn’t do it.

“I had the means to help him and I didn’t,” Rock said. “And I don’t know if we could have got him out or not, but still.”

That decision would weigh even heavier years later, after Logan’s conviction was overturned and he walked free following nearly two decades in prison.

Chris Rock opens up about one of his CLOSEST FRIENDS spending 19 YEARS in prison for a crime he DIDN’T COMMIT, admitting he had the money to help him get a lawyer but chose NOT TO 😳 He says the case showed him how quickly Black men can be ACCUSED of anything and treated as GUILTY from the start. “I had the means to help him and I didn’t. And I don’t know if we could have got him out or not, but still.” — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) October 3, 2026

Why Rock Refused To Pay

Rock explained that he maintained what he called a “no lawyer” rule because legal expenses could become an open-ended financial commitment.

The comedian said he was comfortable providing assistance with defined costs — including mortgages and education — but stayed away from paying attorneys because he couldn’t know where the expense would end. Years later, the choice remains with him.

“It still f***s with me,” Rock acknowledged.

Roger Logan Spent 17 Years Behind Bars

Rock said during the interview that Logan served 19 years. Official records, however, put the figure at 17 years.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said Logan was arrested following the 1997 shooting death of Sherwin Gibbons and eventually convicted of second-degree murder. He received a sentence of 25 years to life.

After reinvestigating the case, the DA’s Conviction Review Unit concluded that Logan’s conviction should not stand. He was released in June 2014 after serving 17 years.

That distinction matters because Rock’s recollection of “19 years” is part of his interview, while the official record establishes the shorter figure.

Rock Connects the Case to Race and Accusations

Rock brought up Logan while discussing how accusations against Black men can become treated as proof of guilt.

“When you’re Black, White people believe every accusation is a conviction,” Rock said.

He pointed to wrongful convictions as part of his reasoning, arguing that Black men are regularly accused of crimes they didn’t commit and warning against assuming allegations automatically establish guilt.

For Rock, Logan’s case isn’t an abstract example. It’s personal — and complicated by his admission that he could have helped finance a legal fight but chose not to.

Whether paying for another attorney would have changed Logan’s fate any sooner is impossible to know, something Rock himself acknowledged. What he does know is that the decision still bothers him.

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