Kai Cenat, Druski and Kevin Hart Surprise-Drop Horror Comedy ‘Livestream From Hell’

The trio play themselves in a Prime Video murder mystery featuring Sexyy Red, Marshawn Lynch, La La Anthony and other familiar faces.

*Kai Cenat, Druski and Kevin Hart have turned their livestream chemistry into a horror-comedy, and they released it with almost no warning.

“Livestream From Hell” hit Prime Video on Sept. 30 without a previously announced release date, according to NDTV. The 77-minute Amazon MGM Studios film stars Cenat, Druski and Hart as themselves. David Janoff directs, according to the Prime Video listing.

The story begins when Hart joins Cenat and Druski for a massive livestream inside his high-tech mansion. The night turns dark when someone dies, and the trio finds itself trapped in a real murder mystery.

The film packs plenty of familiar faces into the chaos. Sexyy Red, Marshawn Lynch, La La Anthony, Winnie Harlow and Kel Mitchell appear as themselves. Fanum, Duke Dennis, Kam Patterson and other online personalities round out the cast.

Druski and Kai Cenat – via Instagram

Cenat, Druski and Hart also worked behind the scenes as producers. Luke Kelly-Clyne, Aaron Edmonds, Harold Berón III and Michael D. Ratner share producing credits.

The release date was a surprise, but the project did not come completely out of nowhere. NDTV reports that viewers saw an early teaser during Cenat’s “Mafiathon 3” livestream in September 2025. Hart and Druski both took part in that monthlong streaming event.

Still, the film arrived without the usual weeks of trailers, premiere announcements and promotional interviews. That strategy fits a movie built around livestream culture. “Livestream From Hell” places the stars’ online personas directly inside the story instead of separating them.

The film builds on the chemistry Cenat, Druski and Hart have shown in viral livestream appearances. Now that chemistry collides with something much messier than their usual jokes.

“Livestream From Hell” is streaming now on Prime Video.

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