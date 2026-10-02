The Wealthy but Broke Meeting at the White House

When $1.8 Trillion Sits Around One Table, Who Speaks for the Other Eight Billion People?

A trillion-dollar table, eight billion outside – via eurAI

*Imagine walking into the White House and realizing that the people sitting around the table collectively control personal fortunes exceeding $1.8 trillion.

Elon Musk. Jeff Bezos. Mark Zuckerberg. Jensen Huang. Sundar Pichai. Satya Nadella. Lisa Su. Hock Tan. Dario Amodei. Greg Brockman. And a collection of other technology, super-intelligence, and industry leaders whose companies increasingly influence how humanity communicates, works, shops, learns, travels, fights wars and understands truth.

Axios reported 31 confirmed attendees for President Donald Trump’s September 29 White House AI gathering, including some of the most influential executives in technology and government.

Another published estimate placed the business leaders’ combined personal wealth at more than $1.8 trillion.

That number requires perspective.

UBS estimates approximately $517 trillion in personal wealth across the 56 markets included in its 2026 Global Wealth Report, representing more than 92 percent of world wealth. That means $1.8 trillion amounts to roughly 0.35 percent of that enormous measured global wealth pool concentrated among only a few dozen people.

Those men and women do not possess more wealth than humanity combined. But the concentration remains extraordinary.

And that leads to my question:

Why should conversations carrying consequences for eight billion human beings occur substantially beyond the public’s view?

The meeting produced what Trump called a “morally binding” artificial-intelligence safety agreement. Google, Meta, Nvidia, OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI agreed to internal controls, external evaluations and corporate oversight of powerful AI systems.

But the agreement is voluntary—not federal law.

Reuters reported that 73 percent of Americans surveyed believed AI companies had not done enough to ensure their technology is safe.

Voluntary rules for a technology that governs everyone – via eurAI

So America has arrived at an astonishing moment: some of the corporations creating the world’s most powerful technology are being asked, substantially, to police themselves.

The Associated Press reported that the agreement relies upon company controls, independent reviewers and corporate board committees rather than legally enforceable federal regulation.

That should produce serious questions regardless of political affiliation.

Would we tell pharmaceutical corporations to establish their own drug-safety laws?

Would banks determine their own capital requirements without government standards?

Would airlines independently decide what constitutes sufficient passenger safety?

Industry expertise should absolutely inform regulation. Industry expertise should not automatically replace public oversight.

Meanwhile, ordinary workers are wondering what AI means for their livelihoods.

A September 2026 McKinsey Global Institute analysis estimated that approximately 11 million American workers—about 7 percent of today’s workforce—could need to move into different occupations by 2035 under its base-case automation assumptions. The estimate could range from six million to more than 16 million depending upon adoption and labor-demand effects.

That transformation is not happening in some distant science-fiction future.

It is beginning now.

McKinsey estimates approximately 770,000 workers annually may eventually need to change occupational groups—roughly 3.6 times the historical pace.

And Americans are paying attention.

A September CNN poll conducted by SSRS, involving 1,206 adults, found Americans viewed AI with substantially more fear and concern than hope and excitement, while broad support existed for greater government regulation.

Globally, another transformation is occurring: wealth itself is becoming increasingly concentrated.

Oxfam estimates global billionaire wealth reached approximately $18.3 trillion in 2025, increasing more than 16 percent in one year. It also estimated that the world’s billionaire population had reached roughly 3,000.

This is why I call this gathering “The Wealthy but Broke Meeting.”

Not broke financially.

Broke in the sense that money alone cannot purchase wisdom.

Money cannot purchase morality.

Money cannot guarantee accountability.

Money cannot guarantee that the smartest algorithm produces the wisest society.

Technology executives themselves disagree about AI’s dangers. The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and others privately challenged Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei over his warnings concerning severe AI risks, including cybersecurity threats and employment displacement.

The room is full the White House but Humanity is not in it – via eurAI

When even the architects disagree about the danger of what they are building, democracy should not simply surrender the steering wheel.

The Bible offers a remarkably relevant warning.

Luke 12:48: “For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required.”

Jesus cautioned in Matthew 19:24 about the spiritual danger accompanying extraordinary wealth.

And Mark 8:36 asks one of history’s most consequential questions:

“For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”

Perhaps AI deserves a twenty-first-century version:

What does it profit humanity to create superintelligence if humanity loses control of it?

President Trump argues that America’s companies must move rapidly enough to compete globally. AI executives argue that innovation could cure disease, increase productivity, create businesses and generate entirely new occupations. Those possibilities deserve serious consideration. Critics, meanwhile, argue that voluntary corporate regulation may prove insufficient for technology with potentially society-wide consequences. Both sides now have evidence they can cite.

But one principle should transcend party politics:

The future cannot belong exclusively to the people wealthy enough to purchase the technology creating it.

The janitor belongs in that future.

The teacher belongs.

The truck driver belongs.

The factory worker belongs.

The college student belongs.

The small-business owner belongs.

The child who has never heard the words “artificial intelligence” belongs.

And perhaps that is the priceless statistic coming from this extraordinary White House gathering:

A few dozen people worth more than $1.8 trillion can occupy the room—but more than eight billion human beings must live with what comes out of it. The wealthy have their seat.

Democracy’s responsibility is making certain humanity still has its voice.

Edmond W. Davis

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Edmond W. Davis is one of America’s top social historians, media strategists, and professors. Davis is the founder of the National HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest. A native of Philadelphia, PA, he, his wife, and his son currently live in Little Rock, Arkansas. area. Davis is committed to cultural empowerment and educational equity. through storytelling and civic engagement. In 2026, Davis was a grand marshal at the 38th Annual African American History Month Celebration Parade, the largest in the U.S. during Black History Month. His life is told in the 2023 ‘Short Documentary of the Year’ at the Black Excellence Awards, titled ‘FROM GRIND TO GROWTH: The Edmond W. Davis Story. Davis was also the courthouse jailroom deputy on the NBC TV miniseries Bluff City Law.

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