Rihanna Shooting Suspect Hit With 14 Felony Counts as Case Moves Forward

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz pleaded not guilty after prosecutors accused her of targeting Rihanna during a shooting that endangered her family.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz – mugshot

*The Florida woman accused of opening fire at Rihanna’s Los Angeles-area home now faces a 14-count grand jury indictment. Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 36, pleaded not guilty Wednesday after a judge unsealed the indictment. Prosecutors charged her with attempted murder, 10 assault counts and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. A judge set her bail at $2.65 million.

The indictment marks a major development after questions about Ortiz’s competency delayed the criminal case for months. A judge found her mentally competent to stand trial Tuesday, allowing proceedings to resume. The grand jury returned the indictment June 18, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Ortiz could face life in state prison if convicted as charged.

Prosecutors allege Ortiz drove to Rihanna’s Beverly Crest property on March 8 and fired an assault weapon multiple times. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, their three children and several others were on the property. No one was struck by gunfire.

Rihanna at arrivals for Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball, Cipriani Wall Street, New York, NY September 14, 2017. Photo By: Steven Ferdman/Everett Collection

The Associated Press reports investigators believe Ortiz fired at least 20 rounds from an AR-15-style rifle. Bullets allegedly struck an Airstream trailer where Rihanna and Rocky were located. Investigators also found damage outside a nursery where the couple’s children were with their nanny.

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott described Rihanna as the intended target while speaking with reporters after Wednesday’s hearing. “This is a person who wanted to kill Rihanna,” Bott said. “Everyone else was collateral damage.” Prosecutors have not publicly established a motive or identified a known relationship between Ortiz and Rihanna.

KTLA reports the indictment follows months of court proceedings stemming from the daytime attack. EURweb previously reported on the criminal case and questions surrounding Ortiz’s competency.

The new indictment supersedes the charges prosecutors originally filed after the March shooting. Ortiz’s not guilty plea keeps the allegations contested as the case moves toward trial. Her next pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

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