‘The Game Continues’: New ‘Saw’ Movie Revealed With Mike P. Nelson Directing

Billy the Puppet returns in a creepy teaser as James Wan and Leigh Whannell reunite behind the scenes for the horror franchise's next chapter.

Billy the Puppet/screenshot

*The “Saw” franchise is officially preparing another game, and Billy the Puppet has already emerged from the darkness to deliver the warning.

A newly released teaser shows Billy rolling toward the camera before revealing a screenplay labeled “Untitled Saw Movie.” The clip announces Mike P. Nelson as director.

“The game continues,” a voice declares in the teaser. The official “Saw” account accompanied the video with another message: “did you miss me?”

The teaser arrived alongside confirmation that Nelson will direct the franchise’s 11th feature, according to EW.com.

Mike P. Nelson Takes Over ‘Saw’

Nelson recently directed “Silent Night, Deadly Night” and previously helmed the 2021 “Wrong Turn” reboot. Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock wrote the new screenplay, according to Bloody Disgusting.

Nelson suggested the screenplay will combine familiar “Saw” elements with new territory.

“Greg and Geoff and James have crafted such a wild script that brings the mystery of the original,” Nelson said.

He said the story also explores “new insane bloody ideas that meld so well with the brutal moral compass of the franchise.”

“Let the games begin!” Nelson added, per Culture Elixir.

James Wan and Leigh Whannell Return

Original “Saw” creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell will produce alongside Jason Blum. Wan directed the original 2004 movie, which Whannell wrote with him. Their return follows Blumhouse Atomic Monster’s acquisition of franchise rights previously controlled by Twisted Pictures.

“Making the original Saw was a defining experience for me, so it was essential to find a director who would honor that world,” Wan said.

He praised Nelson’s “raw, distinctive filmmaking voice” and “inventive approach to the genre,” Culture Elixir reported.

Plot and casting details remain under wraps. The production has also not announced a release date. The project currently carries the working title “Untitled Saw Movie,” rather than an official “Saw XI” title.

For now, Billy’s return provides the clearest message about what comes next: the game isn’t over.

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