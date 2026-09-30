Megan Thee Stallion Is Making ‘Act III’ on Her Own Terms

Megan opens up about her delayed album, protecting her peace and how heartbreak helped shape the emotions behind her next musical chapter.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA. March 12, 2023: Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center.

(Picture: Paul Smith-Featureflash/Depositphotos)

*Megan Thee Stallion isn’t rushing “Act III” to meet anyone else’s expectations, even after hoping to deliver the album during Hot Girl Summer.

The rapper spent much of the summer recording and rewriting. She told Marie Claire that missing her original release window disappointed her.

“I was very sad because I came to the realization that I was not gonna drop a summer album,” Megan said. “I wanted to take my time and record and really write and figure it out.”

Music also remains Megan’s priority as she expands into acting, Broadway and business.

“I don’t ever see a world in which I [leave] music or let music be the backseat to anything I do,” she said.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion – via Depositphotos

Megan Is Protecting Her Peace

Megan also discussed the emotional fallout from her breakup with Klay Thompson. She isn’t looking for another relationship.

“I’m not thinking about anything romantic,” she said. “I’m definitely not thinking about no damn relationship.”

She also refuses to pretend the experience no longer affects her.

“I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent okay,” Megan said. “I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life.”

Megan has also stepped away from much of social media. She said Pinterest and TikTok are the only social apps currently on her phone.

“I’m not looking at anything anybody is saying, because I would be in my feelings all day,” she explained.

‘Act III’ Reflects a Different Mindset

Megan’s changing perspective has followed her into the studio. She no longer wants outside approval to determine her creative choices.

“I’m not fighting for validation,” she said.

She has experimented with her voice and production while shaping “Act III.” Megan admitted she initially felt uncertain about trying something different.

“I was a little shy this go-round, but everybody has been so supportive in hyping me up,” she said. “I feel like the hotties are gonna appreciate this.”

Her new music also gives her space to process a complicated year.

“So in my new album, I feel like I went through all the feelings,” Megan said.

Despite those changes, she hasn’t abandoned the attitude that helped define her career.

“It’s always hot-girl sh*t.”

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