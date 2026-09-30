Gizmo Returns in First ‘Gremlins 3’ Teaser — With Some Bad News

Warner Bros. released the sequel's first teaser this week, bringing back Gizmo while revealing fans must wait until 2028 for the movie.

Gremlins 3 screenshot

*Gizmo finally returned this week in the first teaser for “Gremlins 3,” but the beloved Mogwai brought some disappointing news with him. Warner Bros. has pushed the long-awaited sequel into 2028.

The studio released the brief teaser on Sept. 23, giving audiences their first official glimpse of Gizmo in the upcoming movie. The clip shows him rustling inside a backpack before peeking through its opening. “Uh-oh,” Gizmo says.

His warning leads directly into the movie’s new release date. Warner Bros. now plans to release “Gremlins 3” in theaters on Oct. 6, 2028.

First teaser for ‘GREMLINS 3’.



In theaters on October 6, 2028. pic.twitter.com/Lr7A2Tq4br — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 23, 2026

The movie previously held a Nov. 19, 2027, release date. Warner Bros. has not publicly explained why it moved the sequel nearly 11 months later. The Los Angeles Times, via MSN, also reported on the teaser and delay. However, its story lists Oct. 8 rather than the Oct. 6 date shown in Warner Bros.’ teaser.

The short footage doesn’t reveal anything about the movie’s plot. It does confirm that Gizmo will return for the franchise’s first live-action movie since 1990.

Chris Columbus, who wrote the original 1984 “Gremlins,” will direct and produce the third installment, MovieWeb reported. Hannah Marks is working on the current screenplay from an earlier draft by Columbus, Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein.

Steven Spielberg also returns as an executive producer through Amblin Entertainment. He served as executive producer on the original movie and its 1990 sequel.

Warner Bros. has not announced the cast or released official plot details. The studio also hasn’t confirmed whether original stars will return.

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