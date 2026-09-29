Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Denies Wrongdoing in New A24 Documentary | WATCH

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim spent years filming the convicted Theranos founder, who still maintains her innocence from federal prison.

Elizabeth Holmes/You Can See Everything/YouTube screenshot

*Elizabeth Holmes insists she did nothing wrong in the new trailer for “You Can See Everything,” the documentary chronicling her life before prison. Directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim gained extraordinary access after Holmes and partner Billy Evans invited cameras into their home.

The A24 documentary begins 34 days before Holmes reported to federal prison in May 2023. What started during those final weeks outside prison eventually became a three-year filmmaking project.

Holmes Faces Fielder’s Questions

The trailer wastes little time confronting the question surrounding Holmes and the collapse of Theranos. Fielder asks, “You really feel you did nothing wrong?” Holmes responds, “I did not.”

That answer sets up a documentary built around access, skepticism, and Holmes’ continued insistence that the public misunderstands her. The film also puts Evans under scrutiny as Fielder explores their relationship and Holmes’ version of events.

Holmes founded Theranos, the health technology company that once promised to transform blood testing. A federal jury convicted her in 2022 on four fraud counts involving investors.

She began serving an 11-year, three-month sentence the following year. Her sentence later received a reduction for good behavior, PEOPLE reported.

Teaser Drew Millions Before Full Trailer Arrived

Interest in the film exploded before A24 released its full trailer. The studio’s earlier teaser has generated more than seven million YouTube views since its Sept. 6 release.

The teaser also sparked widespread discussion about Fielder’s unexpected involvement with Holmes. The Hollywood Reporter covered the early reaction after the film’s surprise Telluride Film Festival premiere.

Fielder makes his feature directorial debut with the documentary. His work on “Nathan for You” and “The Rehearsal” frequently blurs performance, observation and reality.

Oppenheim brings extensive documentary experience to their unusual collaboration. His previous projects include “Some Kind of Heaven,” “Spermworld” and the docuseries “Ren Faire.” His first narrative feature, “Primetime,” stars Robert Pattinson and recently debuted at the Venice Film Festival. Together, Fielder and Oppenheim followed Holmes and Evans far beyond those initial weeks.

I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned. I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life.



I have now been imprisoned for 1,216 endless days and nights. During that time, as we fight for freedom, my loved ones have helped manage… pic.twitter.com/o9FsePYlaZ — Elizabeth Holmes (@ElizabethHolmes) September 28, 2026

Holmes Still Says She’s Innocent

The timing of the trailer adds another layer to Holmes’ story. She issued a new message from prison days after A24 unveiled the footage.

“I was silenced for a long time. And then imprisoned,” Holmes wrote in a message shared through her X account. “I am fighting to prove my innocence and come home to my babies and the love of my life.”

Holmes also wrote that she had spent 1,216 days and nights incarcerated. She said Evans and others have helped manage her social media account during her imprisonment. According to PEOPLE, Holmes could move to a halfway house in Austin, Texas, in August 2027. She would remain in federal custody, with her scheduled release currently set for Feb. 22, 2030.

That date could change based on time served. Holmes and Evans share two children, son William and daughter Invicta.

‘You Can See Everything’ Turns Access Into the Question

The documentary premiered secretly at the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 6 and opens theatrically on Oct. 16. At the center of the film is Holmes’ attempt to challenge the public perception that has followed her for years. Fielder, meanwhile, keeps questioning what the camera can actually reveal.

As Holmes continues that fight from prison, audiences will soon see the footage she willingly helped create. Whether those cameras strengthen her narrative or complicate it further remains central to the film’s appeal.

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