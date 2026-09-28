Nicki Minaj Blames Media for ‘So Many Lies’ About Trump | VIDEO

The rapper calls Trump “authentic,” criticizes Democrats' ties to pop culture and explains why she has made supporting the president her “mission.”

Nicki Minaj/YouTube screenshot

*Nicki Minaj is expanding on her support for President Donald Trump, this time aiming for media coverage she believes has distorted public perceptions.

During “My View with Lara Trump,” Minaj argued that repeated negative claims about Trump have influenced how some Americans view him.

“They’ve put out so many lies that after a certain amount of time, when you hear a lie over and over and over,” Minaj said, according to AllHipHop. She continued, “especially when you are young, or just, uninformed, you just start thinking these things are truth.”

Minaj also criticized news organizations over what she sees as their role in shaping those opinions. “And that’s why I don’t like the fact that the media does not understand their responsibility and the role they played in all of this.”

Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump – screenshot

Nicki Calls Trump ‘Authentic’

Minaj also explained what attracts her to Trump’s political persona. She called him “a very authentic person” and praised his tendency to speak without appearing scripted.

“He brings this candid, unedited vibe to the White House that we’ve never before seen,” Minaj said. She added, “I’ve made it my mission to be someone that supports him.”

Fox News also reported Minaj’s criticism of Democrats during the interview. “I think the Democrats have gotten way too caught up in pop culture, for lack of a better term,” she said.

Minaj argued that relationships with entertainers have caused some Democrats “to act like children and to be so petty and childish.”

Her Trump Support Keeps Growing

The interview expands on Minaj’s increasingly public Republican support. EURweb previously reported that she urged young Americans to participate in the 2026 midterms before telling them to “vote red.”

Her comments also arrive amid Trump’s own battle with several news organizations. Trump recently barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico journalists from White House grounds. A federal judge temporarily blocked that ban and ordered the administration to restore their access.

For Minaj, however, her position on Trump appears settled. She is no longer merely defending isolated administration policies or Republican candidates. She is publicly identifying herself as a Trump supporter while challenging media narratives and Democratic messaging surrounding his presidency.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nicki Minaj to Judge Trump’s $1 Million Business Pitch Competition

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