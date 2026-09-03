Nicki Minaj to Judge Trump’s $1 Million Business Pitch Competition

Nicki Minaj at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA, on August 30, 2015. — Photo by PopularImages/Depositphotos

*Nicki Minaj is adding another unexpected title to her résumé: business competition judge.

According to Billboard, the rapper has been tapped to join the judging panel for the Trump administration’s “Million Dollar Pitch Competition,” a Small Business Administration event where five entrepreneurs will compete for a combined $1 million in prize money.

The live finale is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Washington, D.C., as part of the SBA’s Freedom 250 initiative celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary. Minaj will judge alongside entrepreneur and private equity investor Grant Cardone and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, while actor Dean Cain will host the event.

The competition puts a government spin on the familiar business-pitch format popularized by shows such as “Shark Tank” and Donald Trump’s former reality series “The Apprentice.” The five finalists will pitch their companies before the celebrity-backed panel, with each finalist guaranteed a cash prize.

This is a major, MAJOR KEY 🔑.

Sooooooooooo looking forward to this!!!

Imagine being a part of the Trump Administration’s initiative to support small businesses. Let’s GO!!!!!!!!!! 🎀 https://t.co/ykXLkjQlag — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 31, 2026

The top prize is $400,000. Second place will receive $250,000, followed by $150,000 for third place, $125,000 for fourth and $75,000 for fifth.

The finalists represent a range of American manufacturing and technology businesses. They include Compotech Inc. of Maine, Winton Machine of Georgia, Plas-Tech Tooling of Iowa, Red River of Wyoming and VetPowered LLC of California.

For Minaj, the new role continues her increasingly visible relationship with Trump and his administration. Following the announcement of her judging role, she shared her enthusiasm on social media. She wrote, “This is a major, MAJOR KEY 🔑. Sooooooooooo looking forward to this!!! Imagine being a part of the Trump Administration’s initiative to support small businesses. Let’s GO!!!!!!!!!! 🎀”

The SBA says the competition is intended to highlight entrepreneurs and small businesses contributing to economic growth, job creation and American competitiveness.

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