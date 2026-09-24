Gabrielle Henry Sues Miss Universe After Stage Fall Disrupted Medical Career

The former Miss Universe Jamaica alleges unsafe stage conditions caused serious brain injuries that continue affecting her health and medical career.

*Former Miss Universe Jamaica Dr. Gabrielle Henry is suing the Miss Universe Organization nearly one year after falling from a pageant stage. Henry alleges negligence and unsafe conditions caused the accident and serious injuries.

Henry filed the lawsuit Sept. 21 in Delaware Superior Court, PEOPLE reports. She also named JKN Legacy Inc. and Legacy Holding Group USA as defendants. The lawsuit stems from the Nov. 19, 2025, Miss Universe preliminary competition in Bangkok. Henry alleges she fell about five feet through an uncovered and unmarked stage opening.

Henry says intense lighting affected her visibility as she followed rehearsed choreography. She alleges the fall knocked her unconscious and caused several brain injuries. Henry remained hospitalized until Dec. 10, according to the complaint. She also alleges ongoing neurological and cognitive problems require continued treatment and rehabilitation.

The injuries affected more than Henry’s pageant experience. The practicing ophthalmologist alleges she became “unable to resume her medical residency” following the accident.

Gabrielle Henry/YouTube screenshot

Henry’s complaint also alleges other contestants previously raised concerns about the lighting and staging. She claims organizers added lights along the stage edge after her fall.

The Miss Universe Organization disputes responsibility for the stage and venue. It told PEOPLE that local host and production entities handled those operations.

“Responsibility for the production of the 74th Miss Universe competition in Thailand, including the venue, the stage, and on-site safety, rested with the host and production entities, MGI and Miss Universe Thailand, under the direction of Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil,” the organization said.

Miss Universe also said it paid Henry’s hospital expenses and later covered specialized treatment in Jamaica. The organization said it had not received the lawsuit when PEOPLE requested comment.

Miss Grand International previously offered a different account of Henry’s fall. Its representative said Henry missed her blocking and may not have watched the runway. EURweb previously reported on the 2025 Miss Universe competition, including support another contestant expressed for Henry following her fall.

Henry’s lawsuit now moves the focus from the pageant incident to its alleged lasting consequences. A court has not determined whether the defendants bear legal responsibility.

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