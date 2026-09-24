DeSean Jackson’s Family Story Takes Center Stage in Prime Video’s ‘Go Deep’ | TRAILER

Decades of footage shot by Jackson’s brother reveal the family pressure, sacrifice and ambition behind the former NFL star’s rise.

*Former NFL star DeSean Jackson is opening his family archives for a documentary that looks beyond his biggest plays.

The feature-length documentary includes thousands of hours of home videos that Jackson’s older brother, Byron Jackson, filmed over decades. Byron once pursued professional football and spent two years on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. He eventually left football behind and turned his attention to filmmaking. His camera followed DeSean from his youth football days through college and into the NFL.

The footage also captured the Jackson family’s private struggles while DeSean chased their father Bill Jackson’s ambitious vision. Bill believed football could transform his family’s future and pushed his sons toward success. That drive sometimes created conflict with coaches and NFL front offices, according to the film’s press materials.

DeSean eventually became a standout at Long Beach Polytechnic High School and the University of California, Berkeley. He then spent 15 seasons in the NFL. During his career, Jackson played for six teams and recorded 641 receptions and 66 touchdowns. He also became known for explosive scoring plays that made him one of the league’s most dangerous deep threats.

The documentary goes beyond those accomplishments, exploring the pressure, family disagreements, and difficult decisions surrounding Jackson’s journey. The story follows him through adolescence, college, and adulthood while examining how his father’s expectations shaped his path.

Jackson has since moved from playing football to coaching it. He now serves as head football coach at Delaware State University.

Writer and director Mandon Lovett built the film around Byron’s extensive personal archive. Adam McKay and Todd Schulman of HyperObject Industries serve as executive producers alongside Byron and DeSean Jackson.

Prime Video will stream “Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story” worldwide beginning Sept. 24. Watch the trailer above.

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