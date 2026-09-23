Cardiologist Shares How to Build Resilience

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*Resilience doesn’t necessarily mean returning to the person you were before illness, trauma, or another major setback. Cardiologist Dr. Tara Narula says adapting to change offers a more useful approach.

Narula explores that idea in her book, “The Healing Power of Resilience: A New Prescription for Health and Well-Being.” She recently explained her resilience framework in Women’s Health.

Narula developed the framework after watching patients respond differently to serious medical challenges. Some adapted and made major changes, while others struggled with smaller adjustments.

Her approach begins with acceptance, which does not require people to like difficult circumstances or stop trying to improve them. It means acknowledging what has changed and identifying what remains in a person’s control. The framework also encourages flexible thinking. Rather than clinging to one expected outcome, people can consider new possibilities as circumstances change.

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Physical health matters too. Regular movement, nutritious food, adequate sleep, and other healthy habits can support the body during stressful periods.

Facing fears is another component. Narula says avoiding frightening situations can sometimes reinforce anxiety, while confronting manageable fears can help people regain confidence.

Social connection matters as well. Supportive relationships can help people manage difficult periods instead of carrying every emotional burden alone.

Narula encourages people to cultivate love for themselves and others. Hope can provide strength when circumstances remain difficult. Purpose rounds out the framework by giving people meaningful goals and reasons to keep moving forward.

Narula does not present resilience as a personality trait that only certain people possess. She describes it as something people can develop and strengthen over time. That view challenges the familiar “bounce back” message. Narula argues that hardship can change someone permanently, but resilience can help that person adapt and keep moving forward.

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