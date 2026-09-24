National Endowment for the Arts Honors Jazz Masters

2026 NEA Jazz Masters Take Center Stage in Los Angeles

2026 NEA Jazz Masters Rhonda Hamilton, Diana Purim (representative of Airto Moreira) and Carmen Lundy, along with guest performers for Patrice Rushen’s tribute Terri Lyne Carrington (pictured in the rear) and Lalah Hathaway. Photo: John McCoy. Courtesy of NEA

*National Endowment of the Arts 2026 Jazz Masters Fellows induction ceremony at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles was held on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

The honorees were vocalist, composer and educator Carmen Lundy, percussionist Airto Moreira, composer/producer and keyboardist Patrice Rushen, and A.B. Spellman NEA Jazz Masters Award for Jazz Advocacy recipient Rhonda Hamilton.

NEA Jazz Masters performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles CA on 9/15/2026. Photo by John McCoy

The NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship is the highest honor that our nation bestows on jazz artists. Each year since 1982, the program has elevated to its ranks a select number of living legends who have made exceptional contributions to the advancement of jazz.

The evening opened with words for the occasion by NEA Chairwoman Mary Ann Carter, followed by a performance section for or by each honoree.

NEA Jazz Masters performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles CA on 9/15/2026. Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts Mary Anne Carter hosted the 2026 Jazz Masters Tribute Concert. Photo by John McCoy for NEA

Carmen Lundy dazzled with renditions of her original compositions. Airto Moreira’s children and family compiled a combo in tribute to his groundbreaking rhythmic contributions to jazz percussions. Jazz broadcaster and historian Rhonda Hamilton’s tribute included the classics I Didn’t Know About You (by Duke Ellington & Sidney Keith Russell) and Softly As in a Morning Sunrise (by Sigmund Romberg & Oscar Hammerstein II) performed by pianist Yayoi Ikawa, bassist Dezron Douglas and drummer Michael Carvin, Rhonda’s husband of 50 years.

NEA Jazz Masters performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles CA on 9/15/2026. Photo by John McCoy

Standing in for the award-winning Patrice Rushen was drummer and music director Terri Lyne Carrington, who enlisted Herbert Laws, Shelia E and Lala Hathaway and other stellar performers for the Patrice Rushen tribute.

The evening was presented by the National Endowment for the Arts and produced by Kevin Struthers Productions at the Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall.

In 1982, the National Endowment for the Arts established the American Jazz Masters Fellowships to nationally recognize extraordinary jazz musicians for their lifetime achievements, artistic excellence, and mastery of one of America’s most important art forms. Renamed the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowships in 2004, the honor is awarded to individuals whose careers reflect an exceptional level of accomplishment and lasting contribution to jazz.

Beyond the prestige of national recognition, each fellowship includes a monetary award. This financial component has particular significance in the jazz community, where even some of the most influential and accomplished artists have faced the economic challenges of sustaining a lifelong career.

Despite their immeasurable contributions to American music and culture, many jazz pioneers spent decades working without the financial security their artistic achievements might suggest.

By combining recognition with financial support, the NEA Jazz Masters Fellowship not only celebrates artistic excellence but also acknowledges the dedication, sacrifice, and perseverance required to devote a lifetime to jazz. To donate or for more information visit: NEA Jazz Masters Fellowships | National Endowment for the Arts

The National Endowment for the Arts presented a free tribute concert in honor of the 2026 Jazz Masters on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. PT at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California. The 2026 Jazz Masters recipients are: Carmen Lundy, Airto Moreira, Patrice Rushen, and Rhonda Hamilton, A.B. Spellman NEA Jazz Masters Award for Jazz Advocacy recipient.

NEA Jazz Masters performance at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles CA on 9/15/2026. Photo by John McCoy

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Central Avenue Jazz Festival Celebrates 31 Years

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.