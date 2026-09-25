Barack Obama Debuts ‘A Great Book’ Podcast with Tom Hanks, Ta-Nehisi Coates and More

The six-episode Audible series pairs the former president with notable guests to discuss books that shaped his worldview and their cultural impact.

Episode 2 – Ta-Nehisi Coates

*Barack Obama is turning his lifelong love of reading into conversation with the debut of “A Great Book with Barack Obama.” The six-episode original podcast launches today, Sept. 24, exclusively on Audible.

Produced by Audible and Higher Ground, the series pairs Obama with six writers, actors and thinkers. Each episode centers on a book that influenced his perspective on identity, power, memory, or culture.

Tom Hanks joins Obama for the premiere episode to discuss Marilynne Robinson’s “Gilead.” Author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates tackles James Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time” in Episode 2.

Historian Jill Lepore joins Obama for Robert Penn Warren’s “All the King’s Men.” Former national security adviser Ben Rhodes discusses John le Carré’s “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.”

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Percival Everett explores Toni Morrison’s “Song of Solomon.” Author Lauren Groff closes the series with Cormac McCarthy’s “All the Pretty Horses.”

The conversations examine how literature can influence people’s understanding of themselves and the world around them. Obama also explores why books written decades ago can continue speaking to contemporary readers.

“Great books have always helped me figure out who I am and what I believe,” Obama said when Audible announced the series in August. “The six books featured in this series have stayed with me throughout my life, and each one has something to teach us about the human experience.”

“A Great Book” marks the sixth project from Audible and Higher Ground under their ongoing collaboration. Previous releases include “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,” “The Wonder of Stevie” and “Fela Kuti: Fear No Man.”

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