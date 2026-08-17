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Nicki Minaj Announces X Takeover Event, Endorses Byron Donalds for Governor

The rapper’s endorsement comes as she continues to embrace conservative figures, including Donald Trump and Elon Musk.
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Nicki Minaj at the Today Show
Nicki Minaj on stage for NBC Today Show concert in Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY August 14, 2012. Photo By: Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection/Depositphotos

*Nicki Minaj is putting her political influence behind Byron Donalds as the Florida Republican seeks his party’s nomination for governor.

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The rapper announced her endorsement Saturday on X, calling on her millions of followers to support the congressman.

“You have my vote. Barbz please support him however you can. #TheGoodGuys.”

Donalds represents Florida’s 19th Congressional District and is seeking to become the state’s first Black Republican governor. Minaj’s support also fits with a political direction she has made increasingly public.

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The hip-hop star has appeared at conservative events and has openly praised President Donald Trump, describing herself as his “No. 1 fan”.

“I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj said. “The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

Minaj’s political connections have also brought her closer to Elon Musk. She is scheduled to headline the October 10 X Takeover at Tesla’s Giga Texas in Austin, where she will speak and participate in a meet-and-greet, AllHipHop reports.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be speaking at the X takeover on 10/10 at Tesla Giga Texas,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to see you there and I’ll be doing a meet and greet with you guys as well. I’m honored to be doing this. Let’s make some magic!”

The X Takeover runs October 9-10, with the main conference and expo scheduled for October 10. Organizers say the event will feature programming focused on Tesla, SpaceX, artificial intelligence and robotics, with keynotes streamed online.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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