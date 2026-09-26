Common Bottles His South Side Memories With New ‘Jefferey Park’ Wine

The Chicago rapper named his new Pinot Noir after a neighborhood park that shaped some of his favorite childhood memories.

Common and his Jeffrey Park wine

*Grammy-winning rapper and actor Common is raising a glass to his Chicago roots with Jefferey Park, his new limited-edition wine brand. The venture transforms memories from his South Side childhood into a Pinot Noir created for sharing.

Common developed Jefferey Park with Argentine winemaker Karim Mussi and delivery platform Gopuff. The first release features a 2024 Pinot Noir priced at $19.99 per 750ml bottle.

The brand takes its name from a park located three blocks from Common’s childhood home. Locals refer to Stony Island Park as Jefferey Park, according to the launch announcement via Yahoo Finance. Common spent time there with friends and family while growing up. He told Boardroom that his memories include basketball games, barbecues, and break-dancing competitions.

“With Jefferey Park, I wanted to capture that feeling of togetherness that’s behind so many of my favorite memories growing up,” Common said.

That personal connection shaped more than the brand’s name. Common worked with Mussi to develop the wine and refine its final blend.

Mussi produced the Pinot Noir using grapes from his Altocedro estate in Argentina’s Valle de Uco. The grapes come from vines planted 27 years ago. The wine spends 12 months aging in neutral French oak barrels. Common participated in the blending process as the partners worked toward the flavor profile they wanted.

Common also wanted the finished product to remain affordable. He told Men’s Journal that he believes in “making things accessible that are really high level.”

That philosophy helps explain the $19.99 price. Jefferey Park aims to offer a premium experience without pushing the bottle into luxury pricing.

Customers can purchase the limited release through Gopuff. Select BevMo! stores also carry the wine in participating markets.

“Gopuff understood that from day one and brought the right people together to make it happen,” Common said. “Working with Mussi was a big part of that. We connected over a shared appreciation for doing things with intention, using quality ingredients, and making something that feels special without trying too hard. We took our time getting this Pinot Noir just right, and I’m really proud of what we created together.”



Common and his Jeffrey Park wine

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