Apple Opens 600-Capacity Apple Music Hall in London

The intimate venue inside Battersea Power Station combines live concerts, Spatial Audio recording, multicamera production and worldwide streaming under one roof.

Apple Music Hall, a state-of-the-art live music venue in London’s storied Battersea Power Station, is designed to connect artists and fans through bespoke, intimate performances.

*Apple has opened Apple Music Hall, a new 600-capacity London venue designed to bring fans closer to artists without sacrificing arena-level production. The live music space sits inside the historic Battersea Power Station along the River Thames.

The company designed the venue to bridge intimate concerts and large-scale production capabilities. Its 38-foot-wide stage can support traditional front-facing performances or more immersive, in-the-round configurations.

A 48-speaker spatial sound system surrounds the audience throughout the venue. Artists who perform in Spatial Audio can give concertgoers an immersive listening experience from virtually every seat.

Apple Music Hall also operates as a complete production facility behind the stage. Two professional recording and mixing studios can capture multitrack performances and mix them in Spatial Audio.

Apple Music Hall screenshot via Instagram @applemusichall

The venue supports at least 16 cameras connected to a purpose-built broadcast control room. The system can also capture iPhone video alongside traditional broadcast cameras.

That infrastructure gives artists several options from a single performance. They can leave with a Spatial Audio recording, broadcast-ready mix and multicamera video of their show.

Apple also plans to livestream performances globally, allowing fans outside London to experience select shows.

“Apple’s deep love for music dates all the way back to the very beginning,” Apple Music executive Oliver Schusser said in the company’s announcement.

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe said the company continues searching for ways to strengthen connections between artists and their audiences.

“What better way to celebrate this relationship than a new music venue,” Lowe said. “Great music and memories will be made at Apple Music Hall.”

The building’s design also draws heavily from its historic surroundings. Heritage brickwork, fluted arches, bronze balconies and a massive glass wall connect the venue visually with Battersea Power Station.

Apple also opened new Apple Music Radio studios at Battersea. The company’s London-based hosts and programs will now broadcast live from the new studios.

The expansion builds on Apple’s longtime investment in music programming. EURweb recently covered Apple Music’s “Freedom Songs” project celebrating Juneteenth through music selected by Black artists.

For more information about Apple Music Hall, including how to access tickets for upcoming shows, fans can visit applemusichall.com or follow @applemusichall on Instagram and TikTok.

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