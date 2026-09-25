‘Fightland’ Stars Anita-Joy Uwajeh and Charles Babalola Tease an ‘Outlandish’ and Unexpected Finale | EUR EXCLUSIVE

Nicholas Pinnock, Charles Babalola and Anita-Joy Uwajeh in FIGHTLAND/STARZ

*The Marshall family has spent much of “Fightland” fractured by secrets, power struggles and Kingsley Marshall’s disappearance. Now, Cece and Zeek Marshall face a pivotal final chapter that could change everything.

Anita-Joy Uwajeh, who plays Cece, teased an “outlandish” turn for her character.

“Fans should expect something very, gosh, outlandish is what they should expect from my character in the finale. Yeah, outlandishness,” she told EURweb.

Charles Babalola, who plays Zeek, suggested viewers should prepare for surprises after watching his character spend much of the season in the shadows. “I think fans should expect the unexpected,” Babalola said. “I think for Zeke, it feels like his moment to prove himself.”

That need to prove himself becomes especially important following Kingsley’s return. Zeek spent his father’s absence trying to build something he believed would earn Kingsley’s approval. “I think Zeke is fighting for respect,” Babalola explained.

Cece’s battle has required a different kind of strength. Uwajeh said she enjoyed exploring a woman constantly balancing vulnerability with power and control.

“Cece is a complex woman, and that was really fun to kind of get the opportunity to portray that kind of individual.”

Executive-produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film & Television, “Fightland” centers on revenge, betrayal, family and ambition inside London’s boxing underworld. Babalola also hinted that the finale could reframe how viewers understand Zeek.

“I think things will start to make a lot of sense,” he said. “You’ve seen him in a certain way, and I feel like in the final episode, yeah, you start to understand a bit more.”

The “Fightland” finale airs tonight, September 25, on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Viewers can visit STARZ for more on the series.

Watch our conversation with Charles and Anita-Joy below.

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