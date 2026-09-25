Keke Wyatt Posts Bond After Georgia Arrest on Three Charges

The R&B singer faces terroristic threats, simple assault and child cruelty charges, while authorities have not disclosed what allegedly happened.

Keke Wyatt – via eurAI

*R&B singer Keke Wyatt was arrested in Georgia on three charges, including cruelty to children and terroristic threats, but authorities have not yet disclosed what allegedly led to the arrest.

A spokesperson for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TMZ that Wyatt was arrested Sept. 20 and booked into the Henry County Jail on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and cruelty to children.

Wyatt Released After Posting Bond

The 44-year-old singer remained in custody until Sept. 22, when she was released after posting a $1,050 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Beyond those basic details, there are still significant unanswered questions.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the circumstances surrounding the case, including who was allegedly involved, what prompted the charges or the specific allegations underlying the cruelty-to-children count. The available reporting does not identify the child or explain the allegations underlying that charge.

That distinction is particularly important given the seriousness of the allegations: Wyatt has been charged, and the available reporting does not establish that she has been convicted of any offense stemming from the arrest.

Keke Wyatt – via Shanachie Entertainment

Wyatt Had Not Addressed Arrest

Wyatt had not publicly commented on the case when the arrest was reported Friday. Instead, she had been promoting her scheduled Oct. 4 appearance at the OKC R&B Festival, Parade reported.

The singer rose to prominence through her collaborations with Avant, including “My First Love” and “Nothing in This World,” and later became a familiar reality-TV presence through “R&B Divas: Atlanta.”

EURweb has covered Wyatt over the years, including her music, television appearances and family life. In 2022, EURweb reported on Wyatt discussing her pregnancy and her family’s medical challenges.

For now, the central question remains unanswered: what allegedly happened before Wyatt’s Sept. 20 arrest? Until authorities release additional records or Wyatt responds publicly, the charges and her subsequent release on bond are the primary confirmed developments.



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