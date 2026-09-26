Was Jasmine Crockett Drunk? Video Shows Her Nearly Falling at Black-Tie Event | WATCH

New footage shows the Texas congresswoman appearing unsteady and being physically supported as a reporter questions her about the Chris Brown controversy.

Jasmine Crockett – screenshot

*Rep. Jasmine Crockett is raising eyebrows after video from a black-tie event showed the Texas Democrat appearing unsteady on her feet while declining to answer questions about the controversy surrounding her recent recognition of Chris Brown.

In the 26-second clip, journalist Nicholas Ballasy approaches Crockett and asks about the backlash she received after helping honor Brown at his Sept. 12 concert with Usher in Arlington, Texas. Crockett does not answer.

But it’s what happens around that exchange that’s getting attention. Crockett appears to nearly lose her balance and is physically supported as she moves through the event.

Does that mean she was drunk? The video doesn’t establish that. There is no verified evidence Crockett had been drinking or was under the influence of alcohol or another substance.

Still, the optics are hard to ignore, and the brief encounter is giving viewers plenty to speculate about.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, declines to address backlash she has received for honoring recording artist Chris Brown, who has been involved in several legal cases involving abuse allegations, such as the 2009 Rihanna case pic.twitter.com/X0dLvjzTZN — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) September 25, 2026

‘Three Sheets to the Wind’?

One poster on the Black discussion forum Lipstick Alley went considerably further, declaring Crockett was “sloppy drunk” and “three sheets to the wind,” pointing to her eyes and apparent difficulty maintaining her balance.

That’s the poster’s characterization — not an established fact about Crockett’s condition.

What the footage does provide is an unusual visual moment as Crockett avoids answering a question that has followed her since the Brown recognition.

The Chris Brown Controversy

Crockett and Texas state Rep. Venton Jones appeared onstage during Brown and Usher’s R&B Tour stop at AT&T Stadium, recognizing both performers for their contributions to music and entertainment.

“Right now, we are experiencing Black joy to the highest level,” Crockett said while announcing the artists would be recognized in the Congressional Record.

The recognition generated criticism because Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009 for attacking his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

Jones subsequently apologized, specifically acknowledging women and Black women hurt by the decision. Crockett has not publicly issued a similar apology.

Brown also pushed back, saying he never asked lawmakers to honor him.

Jasmine Crockett – screenshot

Crockett Leaves the Question Hanging

Now Crockett has been asked about the controversy directly — and viewers got no answer. Whatever caused her apparent unsteadiness cannot be determined from the short video. What can be seen is Crockett being supported, declining to address the Brown question and looking toward the camera before the encounter ends. The clip gives viewers plenty to look at — but not enough evidence to declare why.

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