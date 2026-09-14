Jasmine Crockett Honors Chris Brown and Usher in Congressional Record

The Texas congresswoman celebrated the R&B superstars during their Arlington tour stop, but recognition of Brown quickly reignited debate over his legal history.

Chris Brown and Usher – screenshot

*Rep. Jasmine Crockett turned Chris Brown and Usher’s Texas concert into a congressional moment, joining the R&B superstars onstage to recognize their contributions to music.

Crockett appeared during the pair’s R&B Tour stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington alongside Texas state Rep. Venton Jones and producer RoccStar. Both singers were recognized with entries in the Congressional Record honoring their careers and impact on R&B, Complex reports.

“We are experiencing Black joy to the highest level,” Crockett told the stadium crowd, explaining that she wanted the moment documented “at the congressional level.”

A Congressional Recognition, Not An Award From Congress

The distinction matters: Brown and Usher were entered into the Congressional Record through Crockett’s recognition. They were not recipients of an award approved by a vote of Congress.

The Congressional Record serves as the official record of congressional proceedings, and members can submit statements recognizing individuals, organizations, and events.

For Crockett, the appearance was clearly framed as a celebration of Black music and two artists whose catalogs have helped shape multiple generations of contemporary R&B.

Brown responded to the Texas crowd with appreciation, telling fans, “I appreciate all the love.”

Usher and Brown have spent the summer filling stadiums on their joint tour, which launched in June and is scheduled to continue through December. As EURweb previously reported, the massive run includes stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, New Orleans and Miami.

Jasmine Crockett (on ‘Sherri’) – screenshot

Crockett Called The Night A Celebration Of ‘Black Joy’

Crockett’s decision to appear at the show also fits with comments she has previously made about the influence Black entertainers can wield beyond their art. In a 2024 EURweb interview with Crockett, she pointed to a long history of Black public figures using their platforms to influence culture and social change.

At AT&T Stadium, however, the assignment was celebration.

For Brown and Usher, the recognition adds a congressional footnote to a tour already built around their longevity and influence in R&B.

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