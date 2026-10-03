‘The Drop’: Gail Bean Says Wanda Isn’t Giving Leon to Dara — ‘He is Hers’ | EURexclusiveWATCH

Gail Bean and Isaiah John reveal how Wanda’s music ambitions could test her marriage to Leon on FX’s “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.”

*Wanda Bell may be determined to make a name for herself in the music business, but that apparently does not mean she is handing Leon Simmons over to Dara.

On FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga, Wanda and Leon are being pulled in different directions as Wanda chases opportunity in Los Angeles’ emerging West Coast rap scene and Leon tries to keep distance between their future and the streets they survived.

Following a recent episode that had viewers questioning Wanda’s intentions toward Leon, Gail Bean told EUR that Wanda’s declaration that she and Leon are not currently together should not be confused with her being finished with him.

“For Wanda, it’s more so pride. She wants to finally be seen for just Wanda, not Wanda Leon’s girlfriend or Wanda the crack addict,” Bean explained. “She’s trying to shake these labels that people have placed on her and just simply be seen for who she is.”

But when it comes to Leon?

Gail Bean and Isaiah John as Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons

Bean laughed off the idea that Wanda is putting him on the market.

“Leon is Wanda’s favorite love thing, entity, every—all the things,” she said. “He always gonna be hers. That’s her husband. She’s just trying to play with a few toys in the music industry.”

For Isaiah John, Leon’s concern about Wanda’s career isn’t a lack of belief in her. In fact, it may be the opposite.

“I think he believes in her vision, and that’s why he’s worried because he knows that she’s resilient and she’s going to get what she wants,” John told EUR. “But there’s a lot of dangers that he sees ahead of that trajectory that he’s trying to get in front of.” Gail Bean and Isiah _transcript

Those dangers become increasingly complicated as Wanda works with DG and develops her cousin Lamar. Leon may no longer be looking for street conflict, but John says that doesn’t make him passive.

Speaking about Leon setting boundaries with DG, John explained, “He’s a man about principle… He’s just letting him know and setting a clear boundary. If you cross his boundary, it’s a wrap.”

Bean also makes clear that Wanda’s ambition comes with risk — including risk to her marriage.

“We will have to see if Leon and Wanda’s love can sustain the impact,” she said. “Will the success be worth the detriment?”

And that may be the real question hanging over Wanda and Leon: not whether another woman can come between them, but whether the life Wanda is determined to build can coexist with the life Leon is trying to leave behind.

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga airs Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT on FX, streams at 9 PM PT on Hulu and is available internationally on Disney+.

Jill Munroe – screenshot

Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. Follow her socials @StilettoJill or visit JillMunroe.com. Catch her live M-Thu on KBLA Talk 1580 from 6PM to 7PM.

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