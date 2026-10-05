Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ Crashes With $8M Opening as ‘Verity’ Dominates

EURweb previously reported that opening projections had plunged for Cruise’s costly gamble. Now the actual numbers are in — and “Digger” landed at the bottom of that forecast.

Tom Cruise (Digger) – screenshot

*Oop. Tom Cruise’s “Digger” has received a brutal opening-weekend verdict, debuting with just $8 million domestically while Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson’s “Verity” easily claimed the No. 1 spot with $32.6 million.

The result marks a significant update to EURweb’s earlier report on the film’s deteriorating box-office projections. That report noted forecasts had fallen to between $8 million and $12 million after earlier tracking reportedly pointed toward a roughly $30 million debut. “Digger” ultimately landed at the very bottom of the revised range.

‘Digger’ Stumbles at the Box Office

According to USA Today, “Digger” finished fifth for the weekend, earning $8 million domestically and another $12 million from 74 international markets for a roughly $20 million worldwide start. Meanwhile, “Verity” took the No. 1 spot with $32.6 million.

Those numbers are particularly painful given the film’s price tag. AP reports that the Alejandro G. Iñárritu-directed movie cost at least $125 million to produce, with other reports putting the budget closer to $150 million.

Audiences also gave “Digger” a C+ CinemaScore, adding another obstacle as Warner Bros. attempts to build momentum beyond opening weekend.

‘Verity’ Leaves Cruise Far Behind

While Cruise struggled, “Verity” delivered the weekend’s clear victory.

The Amazon MGM psychological thriller starring Hathaway and Dakota Johnson opened with $32.6 million domestically — more than four times the domestic debut of “Digger.”

Directed by Michael Showalter and based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, “Verity” follows a struggling writer hired to finish the books of an incapacitated bestselling author, played by Hathaway.

A Costly Miss for Warner Bros.

The poor opening also comes at an unusually sensitive moment for Warner Bros., with Paramount Skydance preparing to complete its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

For Cruise, the question now is whether international audiences or stronger staying power can soften the blow. But after opening weekend, one thing is settled: the grim projections EURweb reported before release were not exaggerated. “Digger” opened at their lowest end while “Verity” walked away with the box-office crown.

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