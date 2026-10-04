NewsBits: Jada Pinkett Smith Seeks Mental Exam, LeBron Takes Flight, ComplexCon Brawl Turns Bloody

Jada challenges Bilaal Salaam’s emotional distress claims, LeBron James commutes by helicopter, and LAPD investigates a violent ComplexCon clash.

Jada Pinkett Smith (Red Table Talk/YouTube)

*Today’s NewsBits puts Jada Pinkett Smith’s legal battle with Will Smith’s former friend Bilaal Salaam front and center as she seeks a court-ordered mental examination tied to his $3 million lawsuit. Meanwhile, LeBron James marked his first Philadelphia 76ers scrimmage before taking a helicopter back to New York City, and a violent parking lot fight outside ComplexCon left rapper Lucki bloodied and multiple people injured.

Jada Pinkett Smith Wants Bilaal Salaam Examined

Jada Pinkett Smith wants a doctor to examine Bilaal Salaam after Will Smith’s former friend accused her of threatening him and causing severe emotional distress.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jada is asking a judge for permission to require Salaam to undergo a mental examination lasting approximately five to six hours. Her request directly challenges the emotional and psychological injuries he says resulted from her alleged conduct.

Salaam is seeking $3 million in damages. He claims Jada’s alleged actions caused him to live overseas out of fear, contributed to the loss of his long-term romantic partner and led him to develop high blood pressure.

Jada argues that Salaam has made his mental and emotional condition a “centerpiece” of the lawsuit. Because those alleged injuries are central to his damages claim, she contends that a doctor should be allowed to determine whether he suffers from the conditions he describes and, if so, to what extent.

Salaam previously claimed Jada and others went after him after he refused to help Will deal with the fallout from the Chris Rock incident. He also alleged tensions increased after they learned he planned to write a memoir mentioning Will.

Watch full video on TMZ

LeBron James Takes Helicopter Home After Sixers Scrimmage

LeBron James appears to have his Philadelphia-to-New York commute figured out.

The 76ers superstar took a helicopter back to New York City on Saturday after completing his first scrimmage with his new team. James is splitting his time between New York and Philadelphia, with the helicopter trip reportedly taking roughly 45 minutes.

The scrimmage drew 10,000 fans to a sold-out Xfinity Mobile Arena, and James viewed the outing as a positive first step.

“To be able to take what we’ve done on the practice floor, bring it to a game floor situation around our fans … it was a great first step in the direction we’re trying to go,” James said.

James decided in July to continue his career in Philadelphia after seriously considering retirement. At the time, he said he had initially believed his playing days might be over but ultimately concluded he still loved basketball and had “more to give.”

For now, King James is apparently giving Philly his game while keeping New York within helicopter range.

FULL LUCKI CARTI FIGHT https://t.co/mlbejHUEtq — Green Goblin (@631GreenGoblin) October 4, 2026

ComplexCon Fight Leaves Lucki Bloodied And Multiple People Injured

A chaotic fight outside ComplexCon in Los Angeles turned violent Saturday afternoon, leaving several people injured and rapper Lucki with a bloody wound.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Lucki was in a parking lot around 4:40 p.m., surrounded by fans seeking photos, when an unknown person struck him in the side of the face and caused a laceration.

Another person was then observed being stabbed, and LAPD subsequently located two additional injured victims. Authorities said four victims were involved overall. Three were in stable condition, while one person transported themselves to a hospital.

Video from the scene showed Lucki getting into the front seat of a vehicle with a wound near his neck before being encouraged to move to the back as he held his bloody face.

Lucki’s current condition was not immediately known, though he reposted an Instagram Story around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Playboi Carti was also captured on video near the incident but appeared away from the actual fight, watching the altercation through the window of his vehicle.

No arrests had been made, and it remained unclear how many suspects were involved. LAPD is investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

NewsBits

From Jada Pinkett Smith challenging the emotional distress allegations at the heart of a multimillion-dollar lawsuit to LeBron James taking his new Sixers chapter to the skies and a frightening ComplexCon altercation drawing an attempted murder investigation, these stories lead the latest entertainment NewsBits.

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