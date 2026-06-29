Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Face New Marriage Questions After Paris Outing

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith drew fresh attention online after attending Paris Fashion Week.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Walk Arm-in-Arm in Paris/YouTube screenshot

*Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are facing renewed attention over their marriage after stepping out together in Paris.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The longtime couple appeared at Christian Louboutin’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on June 24 to support their son, Jaden, 27, who was appointed the brand’s men’s creative director in September. The family outing quickly moved from a fashion moment to a viral discussion about Will and Jada’s relationship.

Clips from the event spread across social media, where viewers began reading into the couple’s expressions and body language. According to Bored Panda, some users questioned why the two have stayed married after years of openness about their nontraditional arrangement. A source told People that the trip reflected the family’s current focus.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith via GROK AI

“It has been family time and this is what Will and Jada want,” the source said. Another insider said the pair remain connected, even if their marriage no longer fits a conventional mold.

“Will and Jada love each other and absolutely maintain a steady relationship, but what you are seeing is full support of their kids. They are proud of them,” the insider said.

The public conversation around their marriage shifted in 2023, when Jada revealed that she and Will had been separated since 2016. The couple married in 1997, but they have not pursued a divorce.

“We’re still figuring it out,” Jada told People at the time. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Their relationship has remained a frequent topic online because the couple has described their bond as something broader than a traditional marriage.

The renewed scrutiny also comes as older comments from Jada’s 2020 “Red Table Talk” episode continue circulating online. In that episode, she addressed her romantic relationship with singer August Alsina, which happened while she and Will were separated.

Jada later said she spoke publicly about the situation while trying to protect Will from additional fallout.

“I’m going to have to speak my truth, but I’m also going to protect you,” she said. “So, if I gotta look like the adulterous wife to make sure you’re good, I’m gonna do it.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Former Disney Executive in Talks to Takeover Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc.

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.