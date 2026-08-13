National Battle of the Bands Heads to Dallas-Fort Worth With Bigger Stage, HBCU Investment | EUR EXCLUSIVE

The 2027 move to AT&T Stadium will bring HBCU music, scholarships, business opportunities and millions in economic activity to North Texas.

*The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands is bringing its annual August celebration to Dallas-Fort Worth in 2027, with organizers planning more than a change of venue.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The event will make its AT&T Stadium debut in Arlington on Aug. 27, 2027. Executive Director Derek Webber says North Texas offers an opportunity to expand NBOTB while continuing its investment in HBCU students and communities.

Dallas-Fort Worth already had a connection to the event. Webber said the region was one of its strongest ticket markets during NBOTB’s six years in Houston.

“We had a number of cities that bidded on our event for ’27, and Dallas Sports Commission and those folks, they really came with a great offer for us to continue our mission of supporting HBCUs and providing scholarships to our students,” Webber said.

Houston also demonstrated the event’s economic potential. Webber said NBOTB generated more than $120 million in economic impact during its six-year run there.

A Bigger Stage at AT&T Stadium

Moving to AT&T Stadium gives HBCU marching bands a stage unlike any the event has previously offered. Webber described the 2027 celebration as the first HBCU event of its magnitude at the stadium.

“It really creates an atmosphere, an experience that the students have never had,” he said. “And that’s what we like to hang our hat on, creating moments and creating experiences that students can dream about and live on for the rest of their lives.”

Webber also sees Dallas-Fort Worth’s large HBCU alumni community and strong high school arts programs as opportunities to connect prospective students with historically Black colleges and universities.

Millions Could Flow Into North Texas

NBOTB’s arrival could also deliver a substantial economic boost. Webber projects the event will generate between $20 million and $25 million in economic activity across the region. Organizers intend to direct some of that spending toward businesses already operating in North Texas.

“We want to make sure that we’re using and patronizing vendors within the marketplace, local vendors, local caterers, local transportation companies, production companies, whatever the case may be,” Webber said.

Minority-owned businesses will be part of that strategy. Webber hopes participating vendors can use NBOTB as a gateway to future opportunities with organizations such as the Dallas Sports Commission, Dallas Cowboys and AT&T Stadium.

More Than a Battle of the Bands

While marching bands remain the centerpiece, NBOTB has grown into a weekend combining music, education, entrepreneurship and community engagement.

The festivities include a college fair featuring more than 40 HBCUs, with participating schools offering opportunities that include waived application fees and on-site scholarships. Programming also supports entrepreneurs, Greek organizations and live entertainment.

Participating bands receive an all-expense-paid trip, including transportation, lodging and meals. Webber said each university also leaves with $50,000 in scholarship funding. That investment depends heavily on corporate partnerships, including PepsiCo.

“We’re quite proud of PepsiCo and their commitment to us and really creating opportunities with scholarships back to universities and back to the communities,” Webber said.

For Webber, the goal is to continue increasing that support rather than simply maintaining it.

“We want more scholarship money,” he said. “We want to provide more opportunities for entrepreneurs and resources.”

The weekend is also designed to give attendees something that extends beyond the performances.

“You walk away with that pride. You walk away with that family reunion feel,” Webber said.

For first-time visitors and longtime HBCU supporters alike, that combination of culture, education and opportunity remains central to what NBOTB is bringing to its new home in North Texas.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Brandy Norwood Returning for Lifetime’s ‘Christmas Everyday Again’

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.