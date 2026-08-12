Royce White Says He’ll Enter 2027 WNBA Draft to Challenge Transgender Policy | VIDEO

The former NBA player is using his proposed WNBA bid to question how the league defines eligibility for transgender athletes.

Royce White debuts new wig after declaring for the 2027 WNBA draft/Screenshot

*Royce White is turning the debate over transgender athletes in women’s sports into a direct challenge to the WNBA.

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The former NBA player says he intends to pursue the 2027 WNBA Draft while questioning whether the league’s current eligibility standards would allow him to compete.

“I’m transgender. I’m a woman. I identify as sometimes identifying as a woman for purpose of basketball, professional basketball, so I’ll be declaring for the WNBA draft in 2027 as well,” White told OutKick/Fox News Digital, Yahoo Sports reports.

White also annoucned on X that he purchased his first wig for what he described as his “feminine era”.

“It came y’all… My 1st wig! Tomorrow I test it on the court. This is my feminine era glow up, did I slay? If y’all don’t “yassss queen” you’re transphobic. I really don’t understand all the hatred, I just want to play some hoops with my fellow ladies,” he wrote.

“I think I’d be unstoppable,” he told Fox News Digital while making his case for joining the WNBA. White pointed to his playing history to support that argument.

His remarks came shortly after former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom raised similar questions about WNBA eligibility. The debate centers on the league’s collective bargaining agreement, which states that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA,” without further defining eligibility based on gender identity or sex assigned at birth.

Freedom said he reviewed the league’s rules before announcing plans to declare for the 2027 WNBA draft.

“If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA,” Freedom said.

White followed with his own declaration hours later.

Their actions have drawn sharply different reactions. Critics accuse the former players of mocking transgender women. Supporters argue they are using satire to expose what they see as flaws surrounding self-identification and eligibility in women’s sports.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: WNBA Transgender Athlete Rules Face Scrutiny After Freedom, White Draft Claims

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