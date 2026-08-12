Halle Berry Reflects on Lasting Impact of Eric Benét’s Infidelity 

Berry says betrayal can leave lasting memories, even after the relationship and public scandal have long ended.

Halle Berry and Eric Benét (2002) – via Depositphotos

*Halle Berry says time has not erased what she remembers about the infidelity that contributed to the end of her marriage to Eric Benét.

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The Oscar winner revisited that period during an appearance on “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle,” where Gayle King’s recent comments about being cheated on prompted Berry to reflect on her own experience.

“You remember every detail of the whole situation, and it stays with you forever,” Berry said.

Berry said she respected King for speaking publicly about something so painful.

“I’m proud of her for, you know, saying that and sharing this, that happened, because it has happened to many of us,” she said.

Berry and Benét married in 2001 and divorced in 2005 following his admission that he had been unfaithful. In 2002, the R&B singer spent 35 days at an Arizona treatment facility addressing issues related to his behavior. Although Benét was subsequently widely described as a sex addict, he has since pushed back against that characterization.

“When I first went [to rehab], the definition was if you’ve ever been unfaithful in your primary relationship or a marriage? You got a sex addiction,” Benét said previosuly on The Breakfast Club, Complex reported.

“I never felt like, and I still don’t feel like, I was or am an addict. … Basically, when it came down to it, I fucked up. I was dumb, I did stupid things, I was selfish. … If I got too much into the why I fucked up, it starts to feel like you’re deluding accountability for just being a stupid, selfish person,” Benét added.

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