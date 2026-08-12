Newsom Taps Three Black Women for Appeals Courts; Brendalynn Goodall Joins Workforce Board

California's latest appointments put Black women in prominent roles spanning the state's appellate courts and workforce development leadership.

Justice Rashida Adams, Judges Denise Hippach, and Juliet Macaulay / via California Black Media

*Gov. Gavin Newsom has nominated three Black women — Justice Rashida Adams and Judges Denise Hippach and Juliet Macaulay — to serve on the California Courts of Appeal. They are among eight appellate court nominees recently announced by Newsom. The governor also appointed nine Superior Court judges across five counties.

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Adams, of Los Angeles County, was nominated as presiding justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Three. She has served as an associate justice on the court since 2023 and previously served as a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge from 2017 to 2023.

Adams, who earned her law degree from Yale Law School, would succeed retired Justice Lee Edmon. Her term would begin Jan. 4, 2027, subject to voter confirmation in the Nov. 3 general election.

Hippach, of San Luis Obispo County, was nominated as an associate justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Six. She has served on the Santa Barbara County Superior Court since 2022 and previously worked in county counsel, attorney general, district attorney and appellate counsel offices. She earned her law degree from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.

Macaulay, of Orange County, was nominated as an associate justice of the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three. She has served on the Orange County Superior Court since 2022. Previously, she was chief administrative law judge at the California Department of Social Services and held several positions with the California Board of Parole Hearings. She earned her law degree from the University of Ibadan.

Newsom’s other appellate nominees are David Sapp and Judge Lauri Damrell for the Third District; Judges Marsha Amin and Lisa Rodriguez for the Fourth District, Division One; and Judge Frederick Chung for the Sixth District.

The governor also appointed Justin Ford, Erin Murphy, Wilson Park and Maricela Segura to the Los Angeles County Superior Court; Timothy Mulhere in Riverside County; and Crystal Salumbides and Brigid Campo in San Diego County. David Kim received an interim appointment in Sonoma County, and Phoebe Maffei received an interim appointment in San Francisco County.

The appellate nominations require confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. Each appellate position pays $280,052 annually, while the Superior Court positions pay $244,727.

Brendalynn Goodall

Longtime BWOPA Member Brendalyn Goodall Appointed to California Workforce Development Board

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed longtime Black Women Organized for Political Action (BWOPA) member Brendalynn Goodall to the California Workforce Development Board.

Goodall, an Oakland resident with decades of experience in public service, has held leadership positions focused on employment, aging services and assistance for underserved communities.

BWOPA California celebrated the appointment, describing Goodall as a dedicated advocate for workers, families and older adults.

“Her appointment reflects a lifetime of leadership, service, and unwavering commitment to strengthening California’s workforce and expanding opportunity for all,” the organization stated in a press release.

Goodall served as summer jobs program coordinator in the Oakland Mayor’s Office from 2012 to 2014. In that position, she helped connect young people with employment opportunities and job experience.

Before joining the Mayor’s Office, Goodall was division manager for Aging and Adult Services in the City of Oakland Human Services Department from 2002 to 2011. She previously served as senior services supervisor and program director for the city’s Department of Aging, Health and Human Services from 1990 to 2002.

Goodall is also a member of the California Commission on Aging, which advises the governor and state officials on policies and programs affecting older Californians.

The California Workforce Development Board works with the governor to shape workforce policies, programs and investments designed to strengthen the state’s economy. It collaborates with employers, workers, labor organizations, educational institutions, community groups and California’s 45 local workforce development boards to expand access to quality jobs and respond to regional employment needs. According to the board, its work includes coordinating state programs and guiding investments in workforce training and development.

Goodall earned a Master of Social Work from San Francisco State University and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from California State University, East Bay.

The board position does not require Senate confirmation and pays $100 per diem. Goodall is a Democrat.

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