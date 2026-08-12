Roc Nation Pushes Back on Claim Jay-Z Has Completed New Album

The conflicting reports come as Jay-Z continues discussing what a future album would need to mean creatively.

Jay-Z – Depositphotos

*Talk of a new Jay-Z album has intensified, but Roc Nation is making clear that one major claim is not accurate.

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The company addressed the hot topic after music executive Ray Daniels said Jay-Z had already finished a new project. “‘Album done’ … Fake news,” Roc Nation wrote on Instagram.

Daniels made the claim during his “Ray Daniels Presents” podcast, where he said Jay’s next album was complete and that a business deal could determine whether the project gets released, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

“His album is done,” Daniels said. “It’s completely done. We might get it if somebody partners with him. If nobody partners with him, it’s not coming.”

He added that someone with knowledge of the situation had contacted him and confirmed what he heard about the new music. Daniels did not name that person or explain what type of arrangement Jay-Z might be seeking.

Roc Nation’s response challenges the idea that a completed album is sitting unreleased. It does not, however, settle the larger question of whether Jay-Z is actively developing another solo project.

Jay-Z himself has already suggested that new music remains a possibility. In a March interview with GQ, he spoke about being in the studio and said any future album would need to reflect where he is personally rather than chase current trends.

“Whatever it is, it just needs to be a true representation of how I feel,” Jay-Z said.

He added, “I just got to make something timeless that I really love and that’s really honest and true to who I am.”

Jay-Z has not released a solo studio album since “4:44” in 2017.

Ray Daniel’s confirms that the Jay z album is complete pic.twitter.com/JW0SR4n91g — NBA Hoops (@Thechat101) August 10, 2026

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