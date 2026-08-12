British Tourist Says Hollywood Was the Most Disappointing Stop on Her LA Trip | VIDEO

Her viral TikTok criticism adds to a growing debate over Hollywood’s appeal as a major tourist destination.

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*A British tourist is warning travelers to lower their expectations when visiting Hollywood after calling the famous Los Angeles neighborhood the “worst place in LA.”

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Travel creator Jasmine called Hollywood the biggest disappointment of her Los Angeles trip after encountering human waste, litter and visible homelessness throughout the area, the New York Post reports.

“The first thing I saw when I got to Hollywood is human waste on the pavement,” she said in a TikTok video. “I’m trying to put it in a nice way, but I’m actually talking about human feces on the floor.”

Jasmine also pointed to other street conditions that made the experience feel far removed from the version of Hollywood she had imagined.

“To me, it’s just crazy that this is one of the most famous places in the whole entire world,” she said. “Just feels so deflating.”

In another video, Jasmine said she had arrived in Los Angeles with expectations shaped by Hollywood’s global image. “It was absolutely nothing like I imagined,” she said.

She made clear that her criticism did not apply to the entire city, noting that she enjoyed other parts of Los Angeles. Hollywood, however, is one stop she said she would eliminate if she planned the trip again.

The videos drew more than 1,000 comments, with several travelers saying they had come away with similar impressions. Jasmine’s advice to other travelers was simple: arrive with a more realistic picture of what Hollywood is actually like.

“Please don’t go with unrealistic expectations,” she said.

Check out Jasmine’s viral video below.

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