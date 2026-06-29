Steve Harvey Explains Why He Avoids Hollywood Parties: ‘Steve Harvey Going Home’

The comedian says staying away from celebrity nightlife has helped protect his marriage, his reputation and his peace of mind.

Steve and Marjorie Harvey – Getty

*Steve Harvey says there’s a simple reason you rarely see him at Hollywood parties: he’d rather be home with his wife.

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During a candid appearance on the “One on One with Kris Fade” podcast, the Emmy Award-winning television host and comedian explained that he has deliberately avoided celebrity party culture for years, saying the decision has helped safeguard both his marriage to Marjorie Harvey and his public reputation.

“You don’t see me nowhere,” Harvey said. “I’m not going to your party. I don’t go to the white party, the blue party, the pink party, the penny party. I ain’t at nobody’s party. Steve Harvey going home.”

Harvey’s comments have gone viral across social media, with many praising his disciplined approach to marriage and the entertainment industry.

His remarks came during a conversation about the heightened scrutiny surrounding celebrity parties in the wake of the legal troubles involving music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Harvey said he had received invitations to industry events over the years but often chose not to attend.

“I knew him, but… it was some things that I had heard about that kept me away from him,” Harvey said, explaining why he declined invitations to certain gatherings.

Rather than putting himself in situations that could create temptation or unwanted attention, Harvey said he has intentionally built a lifestyle centered on accountability.

Putting Marriage Before the Spotlight

“My wife don’t have to look for me,” he said. “I’m her husband and she don’t have to look for me. If I have to spend the night somewhere, she can call me. She ain’t got to worry about nothing. I try to erase as much trick stuff out my life as I can.”

Harvey also joked that staying home comes with another benefit: avoiding tabloid headlines.

“You can’t take my picture if I’m at home,” he said. “Can’t put me on TMZ if I’m at home.”

The advice resonated with many fans online, who applauded Harvey for emphasizing boundaries, transparency and protecting his marriage rather than chasing Hollywood’s social scene.

Steve and wife Marjorie Harvey (Instagram)

Lessons From a Nearly Two-Decade Marriage

Harvey and Marjorie Harvey have been married since 2007 and frequently speak publicly about the importance of communication, trust and putting family first. Together they have blended their families and often share glimpses of their life through television appearances, public events and social media.

Throughout the interview, Harvey suggested that success isn’t just about building wealth or fame—it’s also about protecting what matters most once you’ve achieved it.

His comments also reflect lessons he’s shared before about learning from past relationships and becoming more intentional in his personal life.

A Message That Resonated Beyond Hollywood

While celebrity parties often serve as networking opportunities in the entertainment industry, Harvey made it clear that he’s comfortable missing out.

For him, the best invitation is the one that takes him home—a philosophy that many fans say offers a refreshing reminder that protecting your peace, your reputation and your family can be more valuable than being seen at the hottest event.

Steve Harvey – screenshot

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