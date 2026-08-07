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Power: ‘Power: Origins’ Teaser Reveals First Look at Young Ghost and Tommy | WATCH

The first footage introduces Spence Moore and Charlie Mann as the younger versions of two characters who helped launch the “Power” franchise.
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*STARZ has released the first teaser trailer forPower: Origins,” giving fans their first look at young Ghost and Tommy in action.

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The footage marks the on-screen debut of Spence Moore as James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Charlie Mann as Tommy Egan. Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora originated the characters in the original “Power” series. MeKai Curtis also appears as Kanan Stark, continuing the role he plays in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

Currently filming in New Jersey, “Power: Origins” turns back the clock to explore how Ghost, Tommy and Kanan began building their names on the streets of New York City. According to the news release, the series will follow the three as ambitious young men pursuing money, power and status while developing the relationships that eventually became central to the original “Power.”

The teaser arrives as another chapter of the franchise prepares to close. Watch the preview above.

“Power: Origins,” starring Spence Moore as “Ghost,” Charlie Mann as “Tommy,” and MeKai Curtis as “Kanan Stark.”
“Power: Origins” (Credit: STARZ)

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“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will air its series finale Aug. 7, with events from its fifth and final season helping establish the story that will continue in “Origins.” The final season is currently streaming new episodes Fridays on the STARZ app and other STARZ platforms.

“Power: Origins” becomes the fourth spinoff created from the original series. It follows “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Raising Kanan” and “Power Book IV: Force.”

The franchise is expanding further with “Power: Legacy,” another spinoff recently ordered by STARZ.

Courtney A. Kemp and Sascha Penn created “Power: Origins,” with Penn serving as showrunner. Both executive produce alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, Kevin Fox and Pete Chatmon, who also serves as a director.

A premiere date for “Power: Origins” has not yet been announced.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COMSTARZ Greenlights ‘Power: Origins’ Prequel Exploring Ghost and Tommy’s Rise

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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