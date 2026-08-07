Michael B. Jordan Calls 89-Year-Old Fan Who Jokingly Claimed Him as Her Grandson

Mary Story’s playful decision to adopt Jordan into the family turned into a real exchange with the Hollywood star.

Michael B. Jordan attends the photocall for “Fahrenheit 451” during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

*Michael B. Jordan turned an 89-year-old woman’s viral family joke into a personal connection.

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Jordan recently called Tulsa resident Mary Story after learning she had jokingly added him to her family as an honorary grandson, EW reports. Story’s granddaughter, Natalie Sims, first shared the running joke online in May. In the video, relatives reacted after noticing Jordan’s picture displayed with Story’s collection of family photographs. The clip drew about 1.7 million views and eventually reached Jordan.

During their recent FaceTime conversation, he thanked Story for welcoming him into the fold. “Thank you so much for all the love you’ve been showing,” Jordan said. “Thanks for including me in the collage, in the family pictures.”

The conversation expanded when Story’s daughter and granddaughter joined in. Her daughter playfully treated Jordan as another member of the family, while the actor praised the women gathered together.

“I just love seeing three generations of beautiful Black women,” he said.

Jordan’s outreach actually began before the FaceTime call. Sims said his representatives contacted the family shortly after the original video took off. Jordan was traveling internationally at the time, but he still wanted Story to know he had seen the clip.

That led to a June delivery of David Yurman jewelry. Story received a bracelet and necklace featuring amethyst, which happens to be her birthstone. The gift revealed another coincidence: Story and Jordan both celebrate birthdays in February, six days apart.

Their latest conversation also included talk of meeting in person. After Jordan mentioned that he had never visited Tulsa, the family encouraged him to come.

“I might just surprise y’all,” he replied.

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