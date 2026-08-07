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Tasia Fortune Identified as Woman Found Hanging from Tree in Jackson

Police have not said whether they suspect foul play as investigators await findings from the state medical examiner.
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*A woman found hanging from a tree behind a vacant home in Jackson, Mississippi, has been identified as 29-year-old Tasia Fortune.

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The Hinds County Coroner’s Office confirmed Fortune’s identity Thursday, days after neighbors discovered her body in the 500 block of Road of Remembrance and contacted police, according to the Mississippi Free Press. Jackson officers responded to the area shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. Authorities have not said how long Fortune had been there before she was found or whether they suspect foul play.

Her body was sent to the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Investigators are awaiting findings that could help establish how Fortune died and whether her death resulted from a crime.

No arrests have been reported, and police have not publicly identified a person of interest.

Tasia Fortune Identified as Woman Found Hanging from Tree in Jackson
Tasia Fortune/screenshot courtesy-GoFundMe

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While investigators work to determine what happened, Fortune’s family is preparing to lay her to rest. Her aunt, Etta Avolio, created an online fundraiser to help pay for funeral and burial costs.

Avolio described her niece as a “strong-minded, big-hearted, vibrant young woman” whose death has devastated those closest to her.

The family also said it remains focused on getting answers and believes “justice will be served.”

“The family also wants others to know that justice will be served, and they hold firmly to their faith, believing that God is on their side as they walk through this heartbreaking loss,” the campaign states.

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Baxter Kruger’s office asking federal authorities to assist in the case.

For now, key questions remain unanswered, including how Fortune died and whether her death resulted from a crime.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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