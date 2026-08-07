DeWanda Wise, Tian Richards and Marcus Mitchell Join STARZ’s Black Rodeo Drama

The eight-episode drama follows a Texas family navigating ambition, secrets and a rodeo legacy built by their mother.

DeWanda Wise (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

*STARZ has found three of the stars who will enter the competitive world of Black rodeo for its upcoming Texas-set family drama.

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DeWanda Wise, Tian Richards and Marcus Mitchell have joined the untitled series as regulars. Production on the eight-episode drama is expected to begin in Atlanta later this month, according to the news release.

Set in Southeast Texas, the series centers on three siblings carrying the legacy their mother established while confronting problems their father left unresolved. Rodeo culture anchors the family as personal ambitions, secrets and shifting relationships create new conflicts.

Wise will play Anaya Clarke-Reagan, the eldest Clarke sibling and mayor of Trinity City. Highly educated and politically ambitious, Anaya has carefully crafted a conservative public identity alongside her husband, Gregg, a powerful judge. Behind that image are secrets she is determined to protect. Anaya places her family and political future above nearly everything else, including her relationship with her father.

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Richards stars as Anaya and Sebastian’s younger brother, Rodney Clarke. He runs Big Rod’s Likka Lounge and has largely distanced himself from the family rodeo business. That separation becomes harder to maintain after a violent robbery leaves one of his associates dead. Rodney’s pursuit of revenge threatens to pull the rest of the Clarke family into the fallout.

Mitchell will portray Julius Calhoun, Sebastian’s closest friend and one of Trinity City’s leading bull riders. Julius hopes his success in the arena can carry him beyond his hometown. However, pursuing a larger career begins testing both his physical limits and his friendship with Sebastian.

Kirk A. Moore serves as showrunner and executive producer. Mark Johnson, Myki Bajaj, Tony Hernandez, Elise Henderson and Lilly Burns are also executive producers.

The project becomes STARZ’s second wholly owned series alongside “Fightland.” It also joins “P-Valley” among the network’s dramas exploring Black Southern communities and culture.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: STARZ Announces New Drama Set in the World of Black Rodeo

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