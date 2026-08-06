Miss North Carolina USA Stripped of Crown After Alleged N-Word Posts; Black Runner-Up Gets Title

Myla Hadley will represent North Carolina at this month's Miss USA pageant after Brittany Boltinhouse was removed.

*Brittany Boltinhouse has been stripped of her Miss North Carolina USA title just weeks after winning the crown, following the resurfacing of alleged racist social media posts that prompted pageant officials to remove her from the competition. As reported by The Guardian, the decision came after organizers conducted what they described as a thorough review in consultation with the Miss USA Organization.

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Organization Cites Standards and Values

Boltinhouse, 27, was crowned Miss North Carolina USA in June and had been preparing to represent the state at the 75th annual Miss USA pageant in Miami later this month.

In a statement, A Blaize Productions, which oversees the state pageant, said the decision “was not made lightly.”

“It followed a thorough review of recently surfaced information and was based on the totality of the circumstances and our responsibility to preserve the integrity of the Miss North Carolina USA title and the values of our organization,” the organization said.

While organizers did not identify the specific content that led to Boltinhouse’s removal, they said they believe “people are capable of growth” and that “grace and accountability can coexist,” while emphasizing the responsibility to uphold the standards expected of titleholders.

Brittany Boltinhouse, left, and Myla Hadley – via Instagram @mylachelle

Alleged Posts Prompted the Decision

The Guardian says that North Carolina news outlet NCBeat first reported that resurfaced social media posts allegedly showed Boltinhouse using the N-word between 2017 and 2019 under the username “Sosa the Stallion.”

Miss USA President and CEO Thom Brodeur said the organization “does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity – whoever they are.”

Brodeur also said Boltinhouse had apologized, but added that the apology “does not undo the harm, and it does not change the outcome.”

Myla Hadley, the Miss North Carolina USA contestant who inherited Brittany Boltinhouse’s title – via Instagram @mylachelle

New Titleholder Steps In

With Boltinhouse removed, first runner-up Myla Hadley – who is African American – has been named Miss North Carolina USA 2026 and will represent the state at the national competition later this month.

The change comes little more than a month after Boltinhouse celebrated her victory on Instagram, writing that winning the title was “one of” the moments that would “forever change” her life.

“This crown is bigger than me,” she wrote at the time. “It’s for the people who have been underestimated. For those who have been told they’re too old, too young, too different, or not enough. For the dreamers who refuse to let someone else’s opinion become their reality.”

A Rapid Turnaround Before Miss USA

The leadership change comes just weeks before contestants from across the country are scheduled to compete at the 75th annual Miss USA pageant in Miami.

With Hadley now assuming the title, North Carolina will still be represented at the national competition, while pageant officials say their decision reflects the organization’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the Miss North Carolina USA crown and the values expected of its titleholders.

Brittany Boltinhouse and Myla hadley – via Instagram1

The Old Tweets: Open Use of the N-Word and ‘Toxic Behavior

Under the handle Sosa the Stallion (linked to her earlier identity as Sosa B Alondra), Boltinhouse posted a series of tweets between 2017 and 2019 that leave little room for interpretation.

Screenshots of Brittany Boltinhouse’s old N-word tweets under the name ‘Sosa the Stallion’

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