John Legend Joins ‘The Road Home’ as Harry Belafonte

John Legend – Depositphotos

*John Legend will portray Harry Belafonte in “The Road Home,” a historical drama examining Hugh Masekela’s role in the international fight against apartheid.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

The casting carries personal meaning for Legend, whose own career has combined music with social justice work. Belafonte became one of Masekela’s closest allies after the South African musician arrived in New York during the early 1960s, according to Deadline.

“I was honored to know Mr. Belafonte as my friend, mentor and collaborator in the struggle for justice,” Legend said.

“He was an incredible human being who lived a monumental, revolutionary life. He was the epitome of an artist and activist who set a standard for me and so many others who stand on his shoulders. I count it a privilege to be entrusted with the role of Harry Belafonte in this special film,” he continued.

First Look: Thabo Ramesti as Hugh Masekela in ‘The Road Home’ courtesy of Canal+/Studiocanal (screenshot via X)

Thabo Rametsi leads the film as Masekela, the celebrated trumpeter who left South Africa after the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre. His opposition to the country’s racial segregation policies made exile necessary, but it did not end his activism.

The story examines a later disagreement over Paul Simon’s album “Graceland.” The Anti-Apartheid Movement accused Simon of violating a United Nations cultural boycott by recording music inspired by South African township sounds.

Masekela saw the controversy differently. Believing international music could draw greater attention to South Africa’s struggle, he broke with his mentor, Archbishop Trevor Huddleston, played by Guy Pearce. He then worked with fellow exile Miriam “Mama Africa” Makeba, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo, to assemble musicians who could carry South African music to audiences worldwide. Johnny Flynn plays Simon.

Bill Condon directs from a screenplay by Michael Bronner. Bronner developed the story with South African author Zakes Mda, who contributed research based partly on extensive conversations with Masekela.

Filming has begun in South Africa, and producers have released a first image of Rametsi in the lead role. Rametsi also serves as an executive producer alongside the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, David Dison and journalist Siphiwo Ralo.

“When you tell the story of giants you must shout it from the highest mountain,” Rametsi said. “These are our giants and this film is the highest mountain we could find. We hope our humble tribute honors them accordingly.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: John Legend Reveals Origins of His Stage Name and Porn Producer’s Connection

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE