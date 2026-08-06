Big U Court Case Revisits Nipsey Hussle Feud as New Charges Mount

Nipsey Hussle – Crenshaw Cap

*Federal prosecutors are revisiting Eugene “Big U” Henley’s strained relationship with Nipsey Hussle as they expand the criminal case against the Los Angeles gang interventionist.

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Court filings indicate the two men’s relationship deteriorated following a disagreement over recording equipment. The dispute later entered Hussle’s music through “U Don’t Got a Clue,” a track prosecutors claim Henley considered disrespectful, Hot New Hip Hop reports.

Henley allegedly sought out Hussle after the song’s release. However, prosecutors say Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, intervened before the men could confront each other directly.

The account is one part of a wider federal racketeering prosecution that now includes seven additional felony counts. Henley faces new allegations of witness tampering and soliciting a violent crime while awaiting trial, according to the Los Angeles Times.

‘Big U’ screenshot via YouTube

Authorities claim Henley tried to arrange an attack against a person expected to testify for the government. While held in federal custody, he allegedly sought information about where the witness was housed and offered two inmates payment to injure or kill the person.

Henley, 59, has been detained since March 2025. He previously pleaded not guilty, and his attorney did not comment on the expanded indictment. His trial with six co-defendants is set for February 2027.

Prosecutors have characterized the alleged “Big U Enterprise” as a “mafia-like organization.” They claim Henley used his “stature and long-standing association with the Rollin’ 60s and other street gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals” in Los Angeles.

The government has also accused Henley of murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion and fraud. Separate allegations claim he redirected charitable contributions from supporters, including Shaquille O’Neal and Draymond Green, into personal accounts.

The new counts deepen a case that contrasts Henley’s public work in music and community outreach with prosecutors’ claims that intimidation remained central to his influence.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Crenshaw and Slauson Intersection Renamed Nipsey Hussle Square

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