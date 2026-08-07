POLITICS: TPS Ends for Haitians, Abdul El-Sayed Fires Back At MAGA, Senate Confirms New CDC Director | VIDEO

Hundreds of thousands of Haitians face legal uncertainty, Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed responds to attacks, and Dr. Erica Schwartz takes over the CDC.

Haitians pondering the end of TPS – via eurAI

*Major developments in immigration, public health, and the 2026 campaign trail are driving today’s political headlines. A federal judge has cleared the way for Temporary Protected Status to end for hundreds of thousands of Haitians, Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is pushing back against attacks following his primary victory, and the Senate has confirmed Dr. Erica Schwartz as the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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TPS Ends for Hundreds of Thousands of Haitians

A federal judge has officially cleared the way for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for approximately 350,000 Haitians living in the United States.

The decision follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that limited judicial review of TPS determinations, prompting U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes to dissolve an earlier injunction that had blocked the administration’s move.

With the protections now ending, many Haitians who legally lived and worked in the United States under TPS face the possibility of losing their jobs and becoming subject to detention or deportation.

Immigration advocates say roughly 200,000 Haitian TPS holders are employed across industries including health care, food service, retail, warehousing and long-term care. Some employers have already begun adjusting staffing plans in anticipation of losing workers.

Although attorneys representing Haitian immigrants are continuing constitutional challenges to the administration’s actions, the humanitarian protections are no longer in effect.

Abdul El-Sayed Responds to Post-Primary Attacks

Fresh off his narrow Democratic primary victory in Michigan’s U.S. Senate race, Abdul El-Sayed is responding to criticism that has focused on his religion, ethnicity and name rather than his policies.

El-Sayed defeated Rep. Haley Stevens by roughly one percentage point and will now face Republican former Congressman Mike Rogers in November. A victory would make him the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.

Following the primary, several MAGA/Republican figures, including President Donald Trump and Rogers, criticized El-Sayed, while other conservative voices focused on his Muslim faith and Egyptian heritage.

Speaking to reporters, El-Sayed dismissed the attacks, saying they distract from the issues voters care about most.

“My name is not raising your gas prices. My name is not taking us to war. My name is not the reason you can’t afford groceries,” he said.

El-Sayed also noted that he has spent his entire life as “an Abdul in Michigan” and expressed confidence that voters are looking beyond divisive rhetoric.

Senate Confirms Dr. Erica Schwartz to Lead CDC

The Senate has confirmed Dr. Erica Schwartz as the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Approved in a 51-44 vote, Schwartz becomes the agency’s first Senate-confirmed director in nearly a year and assumes leadership during a period of significant upheaval at the nation’s top public health agency.

Schwartz previously served as deputy surgeon general and held a leadership role within the U.S. Coast Guard. Her nomination initially faced questions from lawmakers over whether she would remain independent from political influence, particularly regarding decisions involving Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Supporters have pointed to her medical and legal background as qualifications for rebuilding morale and restoring confidence at the CDC, which has lost thousands of employees through layoffs and resignations over the past year.

From immigration policy and campaign politics to new leadership in public health, today’s political roundup stories are shaping the national conversation.

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