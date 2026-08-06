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Ryan Clark Reacts to Jason McCourty Replacing Him at ESPN

Clark congratulated the Super Bowl champion after ESPN selected him for a position the former analyst once held.
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Ryan Clark breaks silence on his firing from ESPN on |The Pivot
Ryan Clark/YouTube screenshot

*Ryan Clark responded with encouragement after learning Jason McCourty would step into his former position on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown.”

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ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared news of McCourty’s addition to the pregame show. Clark then posted a brief message celebrating the Super Bowl champion’s latest career move.

“Congrats brother!! Go kill it! Worked your way here. Blessings,” Clark wrote on X.

The supportive response came weeks after reports that ESPN had ended Clark’s tenure following more than 10 years with the network.

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According to Pro Football Network, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported in July that Clark’s departure was connected to an expected round of staff reductions. The decision drew attention because Clark remained a prominent part of ESPN’s NFL programming at the time.

Before the reported split, Clark regularly appeared on “Monday Night Countdown” and “First Take.” He had also been expected to contribute heavily to the network’s coverage of Super Bowl LXI.

Clark joined ESPN as a full-time analyst after ending his NFL career following the 2014 season. His television work earned him a Sports Emmy and made him one of the company’s most visible football commentators.

He discussed his surprise over ESPN’s decision to fire him on The Pivot Podcast. Check out what he had to say in the clip below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COMCam Newton Fires Back at Ryan Clark: ‘Ima Always do ME!’ 

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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