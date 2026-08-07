‘MADDEN’ Starring Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale Sets Prime Video Release

David O. Russell's sports biopic premieres Nov. 18, tracing John Madden's journey from Super Bowl champion to broadcasting and video game icon.

*Prime Video has set a Nov. 18 premiere date for “MADDEN,” a biographical drama starring Nicolas Cage as legendary football coach, broadcaster and video game pioneer John Madden.

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

Directed by Academy Award nominee David O. Russell, the film follows Madden’s remarkable evolution from leading the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl championship to becoming one of the most influential voices in football and the face behind the globally successful Madden NFL video game franchise.

The story also explores Madden’s decades-long friendship with Raiders owner Al Davis, portrayed by Academy Award winner Christian Bale. Their partnership helped shape one of the NFL’s most successful eras before each left an enduring mark on professional football in different ways.

According to Prime Video, the film celebrates Madden’s larger-than-life personality, his passion for the game and the relationships that defined his life, including his marriage to wife Virginia and the lifelong friendships that extended well beyond the football field.

Christian Bale as Raiders owner Al Davis and Nicolas Cage as Madden/Amazon MGM Studios

The ensemble cast also includes Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney and Shane Gillis.

Russell directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Cambron Clark. The project is produced by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Jonathan Shukat, Russell, Matthew Budman and Colin Wilson. Executive producers include David Bloomfield, Constance Schwartz-Morini and former NFL star Michael Strahan.

Although best known to many fans as the energetic broadcaster whose voice became synonymous with NFL Sundays, Madden first established his legacy as head coach of the Raiders, leading the franchise to a victory in Super Bowl XI. His influence later expanded into television broadcasting before reaching an entirely new generation through the Madden NFL video game series, one of the most successful sports gaming franchises in history.

“MADDEN” aims to capture each chapter of that journey while highlighting the people who helped shape Madden’s extraordinary career and lasting impact on the sport.

The film will stream exclusively on Prime Video beginning Nov. 18.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Madden’ Movie Actor Quits Over Alleged Use of N-Word on Set

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE