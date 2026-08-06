Florida Steakhouse Hosts Monthly Nude Dining Experience

CLASS Soirée Steakhouse offers a five-course meal, champagne and robes during its reservation-only event.

Chef and owner Maurad Ali told WPLG he came up with the idea to stand out and attract new customers/YouTube screenshot

*A Florida restaurant is betting that an unconventional dress code can bring new attention to its steakhouse menu.

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CLASS Soirée Steakhouse in Hollywood hosts a reservation-only Nude Dining Experience on the first Monday of each month. Guests remove their clothing before sitting down for a five-course dinner, while restaurant employees remain dressed, PEOPLE reports.

Owner and chef Maurad Ali said he created the event to attract business and distinguish the restaurant in South Florida’s competitive dining market. However, he does not want the concept to overshadow the food.

“You’d think [with] a concept as risqué as this that the main attraction is nakedness, but for us it’s the food,” Ali told the Sun Sentinel. “We want people to feel fancy and have themselves an upscale meal.”

The evening begins with a champagne toast and continues with a full steakhouse dinner. Organizers also promote the gathering as a social experience for guests who are comfortable dining nude with others.

Robes are available for anyone who wants to cover up between courses or move around the restaurant more comfortably.

The event listing describes the dinner as a chance to “relax, connect, and enjoy delicious food completely au naturel.” It also encourages diners to embrace “freedom, good vibes, and great company.”

“We want people to feel fancy and have themselves an upscale meal,” Ali told local outlet WPLG.

Tickets are priced differently by gender. Admission costs $250 for men and $150 for women, while couples can attend for $300. Reservations are required.

The next event is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 7, from 7 to 10 p.m. local time.

City officials have confirmed that the dinner can legally operate under its current format. Joann Hussey, a spokesperson for the City of Hollywood, said the event is permitted “because the staff members working are clothed.”

Ali also stressed that employees are trained to treat patrons professionally and respectfully.

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