Whoopi Goldberg Says Her Favorite Part of “The View” Is the Paycheck

The longtime moderator says she's grateful for the steady job Barbara Walters offered her nearly two decades ago.

Whoopi Goldberg appears on ‘Baby, This is Keke Palmer’/YouTube screenshot

*Whoopi Goldberg says she still approaches “The View” with the perspective of someone who remembers needing a steady job.

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During an appearance on Keke Palmer’s “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast, Goldberg reflected on Barbara Walters recruiting her for the daytime show nearly two decades ago.

“I needed a job. Barbara offered me a job,” Goldberg said, EW reports. She recalled Walters asking whether she would consider joining after another panelist departed.

Goldberg accepted and has remained with the program ever since. “She brought me over, and it’s like I’ve been crazy-glued to that chair!” she said.

Whoopi Goldberg – via ABC

The EGOT winner also acknowledged that the financial rewards have made the long-running position especially attractive. Asked what she enjoys about moderating the show, Goldberg gave Palmer a direct answer.

“The check,” she said. “I love the check.”

Goldberg did not disclose her salary, but she suggested the figure would surprise outsiders.

“No, no, you can’t [imagine],” she told Palmer. “Trust me. You can’t. You would be shocked.”

She added, “As soon as they showed you that check, you’d be like, ‘What the!?’”

Beyond the money, Goldberg said she remains aware that dependable employment is not guaranteed. Before heading to the studio, she takes time to look at family photographs and appreciate what the job provides.

“A lot of people don’t have jobs, so, I’m lucky,” Goldberg said.

She also believes her personality suits the format. Goldberg said she enjoys discussing issues, interacting with people and openly stating her opinions, even when those views frustrate some audience members.

“Even when it irritates people? That’s what the show is,” she said. “It is called The View.”

Goldberg joined the program after Rosie O’Donnell’s departure and eventually became its longtime moderator. Walters initially presented her as someone who could guide contentious conversations without allowing disagreements to become permanent feuds.

Nearly two decades later, Goldberg believes viewers understand exactly who she is, regardless of whether they agree with her.

“The public gets me,” she said. “They don’t always like me, but they get me.”

Watch Whoopi and KeKe’s full conversation in the clip below.

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